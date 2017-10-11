Harty Cup: Our Lady's and Nenagh CBS win, but CBS Thurles lose out in opening round

Our Lady's Templemore, the defending Dr Harty Cup champions, got off to a winning start in Clonmel on Wednesday when beating Christian Brothers College, Cork 1-15 to 2-11 (Our Lady's led 0-11 to 2-4 at the interval). Nenagh CBS also got their campaign off an encouraging start in Newport when beating Scoil Na Trioniode, Doon 2-21 to 3-13 (Nenagh led by five points at the break - 2-9 to 1-7). Unfortunately, CBS Thurles were beaten by Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG in Fermoy (1-12 to 0-16) - the Cork outfit led 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time.

Round two is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 25th - Our Lady’s take on Castletroy College, Nenagh CBS meet Gaelcoláiste Mhuire and CBS Thurles face Scoil Na Tríonóide Naofa.

The third round is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 15th and will feature the meeting of Our Lady’s and St Flannan’s while CBS Thurles collide with Nenagh CBS.

The quarter-finals of the competition are scheduled to take place on January 10th, semi-finals on January 27th and the final on February 17th. The All-Ireland colleges A hurling quarter-finals are fixed for March 3rd, semi-finals on March 19th and the Croke Cup final on March 31st 2018.

Our Lady’s, of course, beat St Colman’s College (2-22 to 1-6) in the 2017 Dr Harty Cup final (Munster Under-18.5A Colleges Hurling Championship) at Páirc na nGael, Limerick and duly ended a 39-year wait to win back the coveted trophy.

CBS Thurles have won the title eight times (last in 2015) and Our Lady’s have won it twice while Nenagh CBS have never claimed the prestigious provincial title.



Sixteen teams in all will compete in this year’s competition (four groups of four with the top two teams from each group progressing to the quarter-finals).

Our Lady’s have been drawn in group B alongside St Flannan’s Ennis, CBC Cork and Castletroy College while Nenagh CBS and CBS Thurles have both been drawn in group D along with Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon and Gaelcoláiste Mhuire Cork.

FULL GROUP DRAW

Group A: Midleton CBS, Árdscoil Rís, De La Salle Waterford and Charleville CBS.

Group B: Our Lady’s Templemore, St Flannan’s Ennis, CBC Cork and Castletroy College.

Group C: St Colman’s Fermoy, Coláiste Iosaef Kilmallock, Blackwater Lismore and John the Baptist Community School Hospital.

Group D: Nenagh CBS, Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon, CBS Thurles CBS and Gaelcoláiste Mhuire Cork.

MANAGEMENT TEAMS

Noel Fogarty and Tom Byrnes, the joint-managers of the Our Lady’s Templemore senior hurling team who progressed to win the All-Ireland A colleges title (Croke Cup) thanks to a final win over the famed St Kieran’s College, have returned to guide the fortunes of Our Lady’s this year.

The CBS Thurles team is managed by Eamon Buckley, Patrick McCormack, Theo Lloyd and Pierce Murphy while David O’Neill, Phillip Hickey and John Flannery take responsibility for the Nenagh CBS side.

OUR LADY’S TEMPLEMORE PANEL

The 2017-18 Our Lady’s Templemore Dr Harty Cup panel reads as follows: Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch), Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch), Aaron Ryan (Drom & Inch), Rory O’Dwyer (Drom & Inch), Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Dean Lawlor (Moyne-Templetuohy), Seán Hayes (Moyne-Templetuohy), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s), Darragh Doyle (JK Bracken’s), Nick Keane (JK Bracken’s), Shane Doyle (JK Bracken’s), Michael Egan-O’Brien (JK Bracken’s), Andrew Ormond (JK Bracken’s), Denis Russell (JK Bracken’s), Jack Prout (JK Bracken’s), Tadhg Nolan (JK Bracken’s), Ciarán Byrne (JK Bracken’s), Lorcan Roche (JK Bracken’s), Jack Ryan (Toomevara), Stephen Frend (Toomevara), Thomas Farrell (Toomevara), Seán Ryan (Templederry), Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh), Lorcan Campion (Drom & Inch), John Ryan (Drom & Inch), John Campion (Drom & Inch), Jimmy Mullen (Drom & Inch), Jamie Ryan (Drom & Inch), Paul Glasheen (Drom & Inch), Jack Shanahan (Drom & Inch), Ben Stapleton (Drom & Inch), Conor McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Michael O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney) and Darragh Nolan (Loughmore-Castleiney).

CBS THURLES PANEL

The 2017-18 CBS Thurles Dr Harty Cup panel reads as follows: Patrick O’Dwyer, Donnacha Quirke, Nathan Slattery, Gearóid Troy, Jack Hickey, Killian Cullinane, Colm Smith, Killian Hayde, Frank Hanafin, Bryan O’Mara, Eoin Morris, James Ryan, Michael Nally, Patrick McGrath, Ciarán O’Dwyer, Devon Ryan, Ciarán Connolly, Darren Flood, Jack Fallon, Jack Morrissey, Kevin Hayes, Max Hackett, Peter Melbourne, Rory Darmody, Zach Jackson, Ciarán Kirwan, Aidan Scott, Conor Bowe, Jack Taylor, Kieran Larkin, James Synott, Luke Cashin, Jack Lee, Brian McCabe, Aaron Ryan, Stephen Carr, Chris Egan, Barry McGrath, Christopher Carew, Daniel Moloney, Eoin Purcell, Jack Lanigan, Liam Power, Dylan Costello, Kevin Bracken, Patrick Bowden, Rory Fogarty, Seán Butler, Conor Fahey, Denis Ryan, Keith Ryan and Éanna Ryan.

NENAGH CBS PANEL

The 2017-18 Nenagh CBS Dr Harty Cup panel reads as follows: Liam Hayes (Kiladangan), Ronan Ducie (Kiladangan), John McGrath (Kiladangan), Bryan McLoughney (Kiladangan), Daniel Molamphy (Nenagh Éire Óg), Seán Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Rory O’Donovan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Seán Shanahan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg), Fiachra Starr (Nenagh Éire Óg), Peter Folan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Stephen Hallinan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Cian O Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg), Mark Ryan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Conor Hennessy (Nenagh Éire Óg), Michael Grace (Silvermines), Seán Spillane (Silvermines), Joe Keyes (Silvermines), Darragh McKelvey (Silvermines), Eoin Gleeson (Silvermines), Darragh Nolan (Silvermines), Oisín Murphy (Silvermines), Paul Slattery (Silvermines), Ronan Clifford (Silvermines), Eoin Power (Silvermines), Darragh Spillane (Toomevara), Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara), Conor Grace (Toomevara), Diarmuid Boyle (Portroe), Sam Madden (Portroe), Conor O’Brien (Portroe), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Mark O’Neill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Ben Cooney (Burgess), Stephen Kirwan (Burgess), Tim Flaherty (Moneygall) and Conor Bourke (Ballina).