Club Forum: Here is your chance to have your say on the future of Tipperary GAA

The Tipperary County Board are set to host a Club Championship Forum in The Dome at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday, October 17th at 7.30pm - the event represents an opportunity for players and club officers to have their say in the future of Gaelic games in the county.

The County Board are inviting every club in Tipperary to send five delegates to the forum which must include two adult players plus the club chairman, club secretary and County Board delegate.

To read more on the various issues regarding the structure of club competitions in Tipperary please click here for a report from the most recent County Board meeting.

The format for the night is as follows:-

7.30pm-8.15pm: a presentations by Paudie O'Neill (a member of the National Hurling Committee), Peter Twiss (secretary of the Kerry County Board), the Tipperary Competitions Control Committee and a player's representative.

8.15pm-8.45pm: workshops on topics related to the club championships.

8.45pm-9pm: feedback from the workshop groups.

9pm-10pm: an open Discussion chaired by Tipperary County Council CEO Joe McGrath.

10pm: refreshments.

The purpose of this Forum is to ensure that all stakeholders are fully informed in advance of the November meeting of the Tipperary County Board the format for the 2018 club championships will be determined.

The forum on Tuesday, October 17th is vitally important - every stakeholder in Tipperary GAA is encouraged to get involved and have their say on the future of the club game in the Premier County.

