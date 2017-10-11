Here are our predictions for this weekend's GAA action in Tipperary - do you agree?

Three county football finals take place this weekend on the Tipperary GAA club scene while the process to determine which senior hurling clubs get relegated to the intermediate grade comes to a dramatic conclusion. Read on for our predictions of how the contests are likely to turn out - do you agree?

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

The temptation is to write off Killenaule completely - Clonmel Commercials are back in the county final and appear eager to make up for lost time. Charlie McKeever’s men are immensely talented and they will enter the final of the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship on Sunday, October 15th at Semple Stadium, Thurles as hot favourites (throw-in 3.30pm) to collect a 17th county senior title. You should not, however, discount Kenneth Browne’s Killenaule as also-rans. The Robins are there on merit and expect to make an impression in the club’s first-ever county senior football final.

Killenaule booked their place in the final recently when beating South rivals Moyle Rovers 2-16 to 1-18 after extra-time. Meanwhile Clonmel Commercials avenged the defeat suffered at the hands of Loughmore-Castleiney in 2016 when seeing off the defending champions 1-9 to 1-6 in their respective semi-final.

Verdict: Clonmel Commercials.

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Clonmel Óg and surprise packet Kiladangan are this week preparing to face one another in the final of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship - the decider takes place on Sunday, October 15th in Drombane at 12 noon.

In their respective semi-final on Sunday Clonmel Óg beat Moycarkey-Borris 2-12 to 0-8 at New Inn while at The Ragg Kiladangan proved too strong for Clonoulty-Rossmore (3-7 to 0-6).

In the quarter-finals Kiladangan beat Rockwell Rovers 1-10 to 1-9, Clonoulty-Rossmore proved too strong for Borrisokane (0-9 to 0-6), Moycarkey-Borris saw off Fr Sheedy’s 0-11 to 0-10 and Clonmel Óg were too good for Moyne Templetuohy (1-10 to 0-8).

Verdict: Clonmel Óg.

COUNTY MINOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

In the semi-finals of the Tipperary Water County Minor A Football Championship Galtee Rovers beat Inane Rovers 2-16 to 3-5 while Moyle Rovers saw off JK Bracken’s in the last four (1-13 to 0-14).

The decider will be played as a curtain-raiser to the senior football championship decider between Killenaule and Clonmel Commercials on Sunday, October 15th at Semple Stadium, Thurles (throw-in 1.15pm).

Verdict: Moyle Rovers.

COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP ROINN II RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

The process to determine who gets relegated to the intermediate grade from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) comes to a conclusion on Saturday, October 14th - Borrisokane take on Ballingarry in Holycross while Knockavilla Kickhams face Moycarkey-Borris in Boherlahan (both games throw in at 3.30pm).

In the first round Ballingarry beat Knockavilla Kickhams 4-16 to 0-14, but Moycarkey-Borris proved too strong for Ballingarry (1-22 to 0-11) in the second.

Borrisokane faced Knockavilla Kickhams and lost 2-7 to 3-16 while Borrisokane also lost their opening round game to Moycarkey-Borris (2-14 to 4-16).

The format here is a round robin with two from four to make the drop. And, as matters stand Moycarkey-Borris (+22) lead the group on four points, both Ballingarry (-) and Knockavilla (-2) have two points while Borrisokane (-20) have zero.

Borrisokane need a miracle here while Knockavilla are in within a real fighting chance if Moycarkey-Borris take their eye off the ball.

Remember: if three teams finish on equal points the final placings will be determined by scoring difference.

Verdict: Ballingarry and Moycarkey-Borris to win.

COUNTY JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

The semi-finals of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Hurling Championship take place this weekend - on Saturday, October 14th Clonoulty-Rossmore and Ballybacon-Grange clash at Leahy Park, Cashel (3.30pm) while on Sunday Templemore hosts the meeting of Toomevara and Moycarkey-Borris (12 noon).

In the quarter-finals Ballybacon-Grange beat Mid champions Holycross-Ballycahill 3-11 to 0-17, Moycarkey-Borris saw off the challenge of Skeheenarinky 0-13 to 0-10 and Clonoulty-Rossmore proved too strong for Knockshegowna (3-18 to 1-14) while Toomevara were too good for Rockwell Rovers (2-19 to 1-8).

Verdict: Ballybacon-Grange and Toomevara to win.