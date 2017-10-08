County Tipperary SHCF: Sars' make it four in a row as they blitz Borris-Ileigh

Power and pace wins the day as Sarsfields overcome Borris-Ileigh in a final which petered out in the second half.

Sarsfields 1-24

Borris-Ileigh 0-11

Thurles Sarsfields completed the four in a row when they blitzed Borris-Ileigh in Semple Stadium this afternoon with a powerful display of shooting.

The Thurles lads ran out easy winner after having a tough battle with their opponents in the first half. However, The Blues showed why they are champions with a very impressive second half which saw them race clear, as Borris' struggled to contain them.

This was a much anticipated final between two keen rivals and the colour normally associated with county final day was enhanced by the presence of Borris' who had last tangled with the defending champions at this stage back in 1955. They had also met in the '52 final and Sarsfields had won both of those games.

Sarsfields led at the interval by 0-11 to 0-7, but their lead after 24 minutes stood at 0-9 to 0-2. The opening had been edgy but Sarsfields opened the shoulders and picked off points as Borris' struggled to get to grips with them.

However, Borris had the last three points of the half through Kieran Maher, Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack to keep them in the hunt.

Thurles had three points in quick succession from Denis Maher, Aidan McCormack and Stephen Cahill after the restart and when Conor Stakelum goalled at the end of the third quarter, the Thurles lead stood at 11 points. It was game over and Sarsfields had collected their fourth title in succession, thereby giving captain Padraic Maher his seventh county senior hurling title.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for full match report and analysis.