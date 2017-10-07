Tipperary U-16 A Hurling Final: Durlas Og late rally seals first title in six years

A goal in the closing moments from captain Jack Lanigan gave Durlas Og a deserved victory in the County U-16 A hurling final at Holycross this afternoon on a scoreline of 2-19 to 1-15.

A fine game of hurling, Cappawhite Gaels contributed handsomely to a very memorable final with centre back Ryan Renehan showing real class throughout.

Durlas Og led by 1-11 to 0-7 at half time, their goal coming from corner forward Liam McCormack early on. But, Cappa Gaels, with the wind at their backs fought back hard in the second half and had the deficit down to two points when they goalled with a twenty minutes to go. However, Durlas Og staved off the stern fightback and with great performances from Cian Stakelum, Eoin Purcell, Conor Stapleton, Kieran Costelloe and Paddy Creedon, they held on to shove clear, before captain Jack Lanigan capped a fine personal performance with a well taken goal right at the death.

This was a great final, and followed a tremendous comeback by JK Brackens in the B final to defeat Clonoulty Rossmore in the dying moments to seal victory.