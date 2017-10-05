The View: Congress has given club player in Tipp the two fingers

What player in his right mind will stick around in the summer months now, when there will be no championship games for him to play?

You know, 'twud make you wonder. Do delegates at Congress have a clue at all? Do they really care what impact their decisions are making on other entities of the Association?

It would appear that Congress has given Tipperary club players the two fingers. It has basically ruled that there will be no club championship hurling during the summer months and has dismissed, out of hand, the very reasonable argument put forward by the Tipperary County Board in relation to the running of the inter county championship.

Of course, what Congress is really saying is, 'we don't care what ye do with ye're championship, just toe the line with ours.' And, Tipp will have to.

There will have to be a major overhaul of the championships in Tipp now. And, in the divisions also. It may well happen that there will be no link between the divisional championship and the county championship - meaning that the divisional championships become stand alone, and relatively meaningless, especially if clubs are forced to play without their county players. Take Mid Tipperary for example - if clubs must play without county men, the divisional championship is no different then than the Cahill Cup?

County Board are looking very seriously at the structures now and there will be a very very serious meeting in November where the whole process will be thrashed out. This is one meeting where club delegates will have to be well informed, up to speed on the wishes of their club, and fully awake. It's too serious now to have lads asleep at the wheel, as has been the accusation in the past.

We'll await the outcome of deliberations.

It's County Final weekend and a great feast of hurling in store. Unfortunately, again, some of the games are clashing and patrons will not be able to avail of the €20 tickets for all five games for the weekend. Still, for the games you can attend, €20 is tremendous value.

The two big finals on Sunday have commanded a lot of attention with the Sars' vs Borris-Ileigh one getting the lions share of the conversation. It promises to be an intriguing clash - let's hope it lives up to the billing. In the curtain raiser, Toomevara are fancied, but Roscrea are moving very well too. If you wish to see a fine game of hurling, getting into Semple Stadium early on Sunday is advised. This could the game of the afternoon.

Saturday sees the Roscrea club in action again in the county minor A hurling final - it's been a while since Roscrea were in two county finals in two days surely. Their remarkable recovery last weekend sees them face Moycarkey Borris in an eagerly awaited decider. Victory for either club would be a major shot in the arm - this is surely one game to watch out for.

Don't care lads, the match has to be played - we can't afford a cancellation!!

In Golden on Saturday afternoon, Gortnahoe Glengoole face up to St Mary's in the intermediate county final. Again, this is a game which will attract much attention and for the parishes of Moyne Templetuohy and Thurles (Gaels), all roads will lead to Dolla for the minor B hurling final against Borrisokane.

Watch out too for the clash of Boherlahan Dualla and Lattin Cullen Gaels on Saturday in Cashel - loser here goes down to junior A and what a drop that would be for Boherlahan Dualla having dipped under the senior bar only a very short while ago.

No doubt the topic of conversation in many of the venues around Tipp this weekend will be the structures for 2018 - just listen to the many erroneous interpretations there will be