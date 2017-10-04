Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer nominated for a Camogie All Star award

Orla O'Dwyer is Tipperary's sole nominee for a 2017 Camogie All Star award - the nominees were unveiled on Wednesday, October 4th.

The All Star banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, takes place on Saturday, November 4th at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin - the All Star award winners will be announced on the night.

This season's Camogie All Stars will go on tour to Madrid later this year and play an exhibition match in the Spanish capital.

Nominations:-

Goalkeepers

Aoife Murray (Cork), Faye McCarthy (Dublin) and Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny).

Defenders

Full-Back Line

Máire McGrath (Clare), Rena Buckley (Cork), Laura Treacy (Cork), Eve O’Brien (Dublin), Áine Woods (Dublin), Tara Kenny (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) and Sarah O’Connor (Wexford).

Half-Back Line

Róisín McMahon (Clare), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Gemma O’Connor (Cork), Eimear O’Sullivan (Cork), Eva Marie Elliott (Dublin), Hannah Hegarty (Dublin), Heather Cooney (Galway), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) and Bríd Gordon (Wexford).

Midfield

Orlaith Duggan (Clare), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Eimear McCarthy (Dublin), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Ann Marie Starr (Galway) and Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny).

Forwards

Half-Forward Line

Aoife Keane (Clare), Orla Cronin (Cork), Orla Cotter (Cork), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick) and Shelley Kehoe (Wexford).

Full-Forward Line

Chloe Morey (Clare), Aisling Maher (Dublin), Aoife Donohue (Galway), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Julie Ann Malone (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny), Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Beth Carton (Waterford) and Chloe Fox (Wexford).