Aishling Moloney is Tipperary's sole ladies football All Star award nominee

Just one Tipperary player has been nominated for a TG4 Ladies Football All Star award - Cahir's Aishling Moloney has been nominated at left half-forward alongside Nicole Owens (Dublin) and Katie Murray (Waterford).

The forty-five nominees for the 2017 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team were revealed on Monday afternoon.



Senior champions Dublin lead the way with twelve nominations, while Lidl National League champions Cork are honoured with nine.



The 2017 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 25th along with the junior, intermediate and senior players of the year, the provincial young players of the year and the 2017 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame.



Ladies football All Star nominations:-



Goalkeepers: Martina O’Brien (Cork), Ciara Trant (Dublin), Noelle Gormley (Sligo).



Right corner-back: Emma Spillane (Cork), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Megan Dunford (Waterford).



Full-back: Sinéad Finnegan (Dublin), Aislinn Desmond (Kerry), Sarah Tierney (Mayo).

Left corner-back: Róisín Phelan (Cork), Rachel Ruddy (Dublin), Martha Carter (Mayo).



Right half-back: Melissa Duggan (Cork), Caroline Kelly (Kerry), Neamh Woods (Tyrone).



Centre-back: Ciara Hegarty (Donegal), Niamh Collins (Dublin), Sharon Courtney (Monaghan).



Left half-back: Shauna Kelly (Cork), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Sinéad Burke (Galway).



Midfield: Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Lauren Magee (Dublin), Karen Guthrie (Donegal), Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), Aileen Gilroy (Mayo), Fiona McHale (Mayo).



Right half-forward: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork), Carla Rowe (Dublin).



Centre-forward: Aisling Doonan (Cavan), Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork), Niamh Hegarty (Donegal).



Left half-forward: Nicole Owens (Dublin), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary), Katie Murray (Waterford).



Right corner-forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin), Sarah Rowe (Mayo).



Full-forward: Niamh McEvoy (Dublin), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Cora Staunton (Mayo).



Left corner-forward: Orla Finn (Cork), Yvonne McMonagle (Donegal), Noelle Healy (Dublin).