Round-Up: Killenaule book a date with Commercials in Tipperary county senior football final

Killenaule booked their place in the final of the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship on Sunday afternoon in Cahir when beating South rivals Moyle Rovers 2-16 to 1-18 after extra-time - after an hour the game finished: Moyle Rovers 1-14 Killenaule 2-11.

Meanwhile at Leahy Park, Cashel Clonmel Commercials avenged the defeat suffered at the hands of Loughmore-Castleiney in 2016 when beating the defending county champions 1-9 to 1-6 in their respective semi-final.

The decider is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 15th - Killenaule will be competing in the club’s first-ever county senior football final.

The first round in the series of games to determine which side gets relegated to the intermediate grade took place on Sunday afternoon - Drom & Inch beat Cahir 1-11 to 0-13 at Clonoulty while Ardfinnan proved far too strong for Fethard in Monroe (1-12 to 0-4).

In round two Ardfinnan meet Drom & Inch and Cahir face Fethard while in round three Cahir take on Ardfinnan and Fethard meet Drom & Inch.

MINOR HURLING SEMI-FINALS

On Saturday in the semi-finals of the Tipperary Water County Minor B Hurling Championship

Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels beat Anner Gaels 4-13 to 1-8 at Gortnahoe while in Dolla Borrisokane were too strong for Clonoulty-Rossmore (4-18 to 0-11).

The semi-finals of the Tipperary Water County Minor A Hurling Championship also took place on Saturday. In Golden Moycarkey-Borris proved far too strong for Moyle Rovers (4-18 to 1-14), but extra-time was required in Templemore to separate Roscrea and Cashel King Cormacs. After an hour of hurling the game was tied - 3-12 to 2-15, but Roscrea progressed on a 3-21 to 3-19 scoreline.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINALS

On Saturday Borrisoleigh hosted the first of the last eight clashes when Kiladangan beat Rockwell Rovers 1-10 to 1-9. Meanwhile three more quarter-finals took place on Sunday Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Borrisokane 0-9 to 0-6 in Templederry, Moycarkey-Borris saw off Fr Sheedy’s 0-11 to 0-10 at New Inn and Clonmel Óg saw off Moyne Templetuohy in Boherlahan (1-10 to 0-8).

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINALS

All four of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship quarter-finals took place on Saturday - in Newport Seán Treacy’s saw off the challenge of Portroe (1-13 to 0-9), in Holycross Loughmore-Castleiney proved too strong for Ballingarry (4-7 to 2-9) and in Fethard Ballylooby-Castlegrace out-classed Gortnahoe-Glengoole (2-13 to 0-4) while Knockavilla Kickhams beat Burgess 1-18 to 1-10 at Kilcommon.

WEST TIPPERARY

On Saturday Cappawhite won the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship when beating Arravale Rovers 2-17 to 0-11 in the final.