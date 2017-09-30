Tipperary Water MH s-Final: McKelvey tour-de-force sends Moycarkey Borris into the final

Moycarkey Borris 4-18

Moyle Rovers 1-13

A magnificent performance from full forward Anthony McKelvey who bagged 4-8, saw Moycarkey Borris through to the Tipperary Water county minor A hurling final as they gunned down Moyle Rovers at Golden.

McKelvey struck a brace of goals in either half as the Moycarkey Borris lads flexed their muscles to pull well clear of their rivals by the half way mark as they led by 2-9 to 0-8. Indeed, they could have had a hatload of goals in the half as chance after chance went abegging. But, in the end they didn't need them all and their superiority throughout the field ensured they were in the driving seat all the way through eventhough a fine goal from Rian Quigley in the 2nd minute of the second half, gave the south champions a glimmer of hope. That hope was short lived though as McKelvey bagged two goals in a minute to end the game as a contest and send Moycarkey Borris into the county final where they will face Roscrea, probably next weekend.

