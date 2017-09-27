Croke Park staff set to embark on the ‘Tour de Thurles’ in aid of charity

Staff at Croke Park are set to embark on the 'Tour de Thurles' to raise funds for the GAA's five official charities by cycling from headquarters to the birthplace of the association - they will set off from Dublin at 7.30am on Thursday, September 28th September an expected arrival time in Thurles of circa 5pm.

The 160km route will take the group from the capital through Meath, Kildare, Laois and Kilkenny before finishing in Liberty Square outside Hayes Hotel, the site of the foundation of the GAA.

Pictured above at the announcement in Croke Park are, from left, Community Garda Mark Higgins (Ballymun Station), Mark Curran (Chief Garda Superintendent, Ballymun Station), Peter Minchin (Community & Branch Fundraising Coordinator Cystic Fibrosis Ireland), Stacey Cannon (GAA Health and Well-Being Coordinator & former Kildare ladies footballer), Kevin Sexton (GAA Ticketing and Training Executive) and David Treacy (GAA Commercial and Sponsorship Account Manager & Dublin senior hurler).

The project was the idea of Croke Park staff group and the funds raised will go towards the association's five charities: The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Asthma Society of Ireland, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Make A Wish Ireland.