Tipperary's Ger Browne nominated for Bord Gáis Energy under-21 hurling team of the year

Ger Browne is the sole Tipperary player nominated for the 2017 Bord Gáis Energy under-21 hurling team of the year - the talented Knockavilla Kickhams player has been recognised for his outstanding display in the Munster quarter-final against Limerick.

Forty-five players are in the running to make the under-21 hurling team of the year - the final selection will be announced on Newstalk’s 'Off the Ball' Facebook page on Monday, October 2nd. All-Ireland champions Limerick lead the way with thirteen nominees in all.

Four out of the five player of year nominees are from Limerick: Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey and Sean Finn are nominated from the Shannonsiders while Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney is also a candidate.

The panel of judges for the awards comprises Ger Cunningham (Cork), TG4’s Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Joe Canning (Galway) and Ken McGrath (Waterford).

Under-21 team of the year nominees:



Goalkeepers: Eoghan Mc Namara (Limerick), Darren Brennan (Kilkenny), Sean Maher (Westmeath).



Right Corner Back: Sean O’Donoghue (Cork), Sean Finn (Limerick), Declan Cronin (Galway).



Full Back: Darragh Fanning (Limerick), Conor Delaney (Kilkenny), Conor Prunty (Waterford).



Left Corner Back: Dan Joy (Limerick), Sean Loftus (Galway), Darragh Lyons (Waterford).



Right Half Back: Darren Browne (Cork), Jack Grealish (Galway), Ronan Lynch (Limerick).



Centre Back: Conor Gleeson(Waterford), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Ciaran Steele (Derry).



Left Half Back: Jason Cleere (Kilkenny), Thomas Grimes (Limerick), Mark Coleman (Cork).



Midfield: Ger Browne (Tipperary), Colin Ryan (Limerick), Luke Scanlon (Kilkenny), Dan Nevin (Galway), Colm Roche (Waterford), Robbie Hanley (Limerick).



Right Half Forward: Brian Concannon (Galway), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Rory O’Connor (Wexford).



Centre Forward: Declan Dalton (Cork), Killian Doyle (Westmeath), John Donnelly (Kilkenny).



Left Half Forward: Ritchie Leahy (Kilkenny), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Niall Mitchell (Westmeath).



Right Corner Forward: Billy Ryan (Kilkenny), Patrick Curran (Waterford), Conor Whelan (Galway).



Full Forward: Shane Bennett (Waterford), Peter Casey (Limerick), Cormac O Doherty (Derry).



Left Corner Forward: Thomas Monaghan (Galway), Cathal Dunbar (Wexford), Barry Nash (Limerick).