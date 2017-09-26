Tipperary ratify 2018 management teams and present Michael Ryan with a three-year term

At the September meeting of the Tipperary County Board on Tuesday, September 26th the respective inter-county management teams were ratified for the 2018 season - senior hurling manager Michael Ryan has been appointed for a three-year term while senior football manager Liam Kearns has extended his term by two years.

Commenting on the appointments County Board chairman Michael Bourke described the commitment associated with each role as “huge”.

“Everything is good when you win, but when you lose there can be a huge amount of criticism,” Michael Bourke revealed.

“I would ask people to remember that these people take on these jobs purely for the benefit of Tipperary hurling and football,” the Upperchurch-Drombane man added.

SENIOR HURLING

As expected Michael Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane) has returned as manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team for a further three-year term alongside coach Declan Fanning (Killenaule) and selectors John Madden (Lorrha-Dorrha) and Conor Stakelum (Borris-Ileigh) again.

SENIOR FOOTBALL

Liam Kearns (Kerry) has committed to a two-year term at the helm of the Tipperary senior footballers. Brian Lacey (Arravale Rovers), Shane Stapleton (Golden-Kilfeacle) and Paul Fitzgerald (Fethard) have been appointed as selectors alongside Dave Moriarty (Limerick) who will head up the strength and conditioning of the team.



UNDER-21 HURLING

Meanwhile 2016 All-Ireland minor winning manager Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) has been appointed as under-21 manager for a three-year term. Cahill is joined on the Tipperary under-21 hurling management team by selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) while Michael Bevans (Toomevara) will coach the team.

UNDER-20 FOOTBALL

David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) has been appointed as manager of the under-20 football team for a two-year term alongside Michael O'Sullivan (Drom & Inch) as coach, Kieran Maguire (Grangemockler-Ballyneale) as assistant coach and team mentors Tommy Toomey (Arravale Rovers) and Damian Lawlor (Kilruane MacDonagh’s).

UNDER-17 HURLING

Tommy Dunne (Toomevara) has been appointed as manager of the minor hurling team (now under-17) for a three-year term. Dunne will be joined on the management ticket by selectors Ger Ryan (Cappawhite), Tony Shelly (Killenaule) and Paul Collins (Drom & Inch).

UNDER-17 FOOTBALL

Matt O’Doherty (Arravale Rovers) will take responsibility for the under-17 football team for a two-year term. Benny Hickey (Cahir) will coach the team while Vivian Downey (Upperchurch-Drombane), James Boland (Inane Rovers) and Johnny Nevin (JK Bracken’s) will act as selectors. Jason Coffey (Ardfinnan) will take responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.