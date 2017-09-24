Tipperary Water CSHC: Holders Sarsfields advance to the final with ease

Defending champions Sarsfields had little trouble in advancing to the Tipperary Water county senior hurling final this evening in Semple Stadium.

Thurles Sarsfields 0-27

Eire Og Anacarthy 0-18

Thurles Sarsfields advanced to the Tipperary Water County senior hurling final with a comprehensive victory over Eire Og Anacarthy at Semple Stadium this evening in the second of the semi's.

By the interval Sarsfields had opened up a 0-18 to 0-9 lead with an exhibition of sublime point taking. They were 0-12 to 0-1 in front by the end of the first quarter with nine different scorers getting on the board, and though Eire Og Anacarthy rallied somewhat in the second quarter with four points from goalkeeper Darragh Mooney, they were never going to pull back so comprehensive a deficit.

The Eire Og lads actually level scored with Sarsfields in the second half but such was the difference between them, they were never going to eat into the deficit to any great degree, try though they did until the very last whistle.

And to add to their woes they had centre midfielder Tom Fox dismissed right at the very end for a second yellow card.

Sarsfields victory sets up a county final date with Borris-Ileigh in two weeks time - the first meeting of the sides since 1955.