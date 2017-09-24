Round Up: Borris-Ileigh set to face Sarsfields in Tipperary senior hurling final

On Sunday afternoon at Semple Stadium, Thurles Johnny Kelly’s Borris-Ileigh team got the semi-final double header off to an encouraging start when the North champions thundered to a four-point victory over Drom & Inch to book their place in the decider against Thurles Sarsfields - the last time Borris-Ileigh appeared in the county senior hurling final was in 1988.

Borris-Ileigh won 1-16 to 1-12 against Drom & Inch with Dan McCormack scoring the game-clinching three-pointer in second half injury time while Brendan Maher was absolutely superb for Borris-Ileigh.

The defending champions Thurles Sarsfields beat Éire Óg Annacarty at their ease in the second semi-final - Sarsfields led 0-18 to 0-9 at the break and won convincingly in the end (0-27 to 0-18).

Meanwhile on Sunday afternoon at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh Kiladangan comfortably won a bad-tempered Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Relegation play-off against Burgess (2-20 to 2-8) - Kiladangan duo Alan Flynn and Fergal Hayes were sent off while Burgess’ Stephen Murray was also dismissed. Burgess drop to Roinn II in 2018 alongside Ballina while Toomevara and Roscrea are promoted in their place.

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Toomevara and Roscrea have reached the final of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup and have duly earned themselves promotion to Roinn I of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship.

On Saturday at The Ragg Toomevara beat JK Bracken’s 2-24 to 3-14 - goals from Josh McCarthy and Mark McCarthy helped the Greyhounds into a 2-13 to 1-5 interval lead.

Meanwhile on Sunday Roscrea faced Holycross-Ballycahill in Borrisoleigh - Holycross led that contest 0-10 to 1-6 at the break, but Roscrea rallied to win by three (3-14 to 0-20).

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Two quarter-finals in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship took place on Saturday - Killenaule beat Aherlow Gaels 3-14 to 2-5 at New Inn while Loughmore-Castleiney saw off the challenge of Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Golden (0-14 to 0-7).

On Sunday in Cahir Moyle Rovers beat Ballyporeen 1-19 to 0-9 - Rovers led that contest 1-9 to 0-2 at the break.

The fourth quarter-final will take place on Wednesday, September 27th in Ballyporeen when Clonmel Commercials face Arravale Rovers - on September 20th Arravale Rovers beat Éire Óg Annacarty (1-8 to 0-5) in a preliminary quarter-final.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Gortnahoe-Glengoole and St Mary’s Clonmel will meet in the final of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship with a coveted place in Roinn II of the senior hurling championship up for grabs.

Both semi-finals took place on Sunday - in Boherlahan St Mary’s beat Moyne-Templetuohy (1-19 to 0-14) having led 0-11 to 0-8 at the interval. Meanwhile at Leahy Park, Cashel Mid champions Gortnahoe-Glengoole recovered a one-point interval deficit (1-7 to 0-11) to beat Cappawhite 2-17 to 0-16.

JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Although Ballybacon-Grange and Moycarkey-Borris had already progressed to the semi-finals of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Hurling Championship two more battles in the last eight took place over the weekend.

On Saturday in Dolla Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Knockshegowna 3-18 to 1-14 while on Sunday in Drombane Toomevara saw off the challenge of Rockwell Rovers 2-19 to 1-8.

MINOR FOOTBALL SEMI-FINALS

In the semi-finals of the Tipperary Water County Minor A Football Championship Galtee Rovers beat Inane Rovers 2-16 to 3-5 on Saturday - Moyle Rovers await Galtee Rovers in the county final following their last four win over JK Bracken’s.

In the Tipperary Water County Minor B Football Championship Moyne-Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels progressed to the final thanks to a 1-9 to 0-9 win over Ardfinnan on Saturday while Kilruane MacDonagh’s battled to a stalemate with Cappawhite Gaels (3-3 to 1-9).

MID TIPPERARY JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

On Saturday in Templetuohy Thurles Sarsfields won a dramatic Thurles Wholesale Cash & Carry Mid Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship final when beating Killea 2-14 to 1-16.