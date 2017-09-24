Tipperary SHC: Roscrea rally to down Holycross Ballycahill

Three goals help Roscrea into the final of the Seamus O'Riain Cup as they defeated Holycross Ballycahill at Borrisoleigh this afternoon.

Roscrea 3-14 Holycross Ballycahill 0-20

Two second half goals helped Roscrea into the final of the Seamus O'Riain Cup when at Borrisoleigh this afternoon they shot down Holycross Ballycahill in a very lively affair.

This victory certainly didn't seem likely at half time, when, despite only being in arrears by a point, Roscrea had been dominated by the mid men. Indeed, Holycross Ballycahill surely wondered how they could only hold a one point advantage at this juncture - Sam Conlons 17th minute goal being a substantial portion of the reason. When Conlon struck, Roscrea were four in arrears and his goal left the bare minimum in it. It was to remain that way by the break, but Roscrea had finished the half the stronger and had given notice of their intent.

Within 12 seconds of restart Shane Fletcher had the ball in the Holycross Ballycahill net again to go four clear and when Fletcher had his second goal four minutes from time, his goal shoved his side six in front and on the way to victory. Of course Holycross Ballycahill had battled really hard to get back into the game and they got themselves back into the match on a few occasions only to see their opponents find ways of advancing once more.

Cathal Barrett bagged 0-2 for Holycross Ballycahill.

Three points without reply from Cathal Barrett (2) and Bryan O'Mara left them seeking a goal at the very death - and they nearly got it too with a Liam Moloney effort in the 30th minute taken off the line by full back Michael Campion. That was to be Holycross Ballycahill's last throw of the dice and Roscrea rejoiced when the final whistle sounded and they had booked their place in the decider to face fellow north men, Toomevara.

