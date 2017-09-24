Tipperary ladies football team crowned All-Ireland champions

The Tipperary ladies football team were crowned All-Ireland champions at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday afternoon - the Premier County completed the 2017 season undefeated in competitive action when seeing off Tyrone in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship final (1-13 to 1-10).

Tipperary won the division three league title and followed up that national honour when registering a 34-point Munster championship win (8-16 to 1-3) over Limerick before beating Clare in the provincial final (4-9 to 0-14). Following the Munster campaign Tipperary took on an outstanding Wexford side and prevailed after extra-time (2-15 to 3-11) at the quarter-final stage of the competition before seeing off Meath in the last four (3-19 to 2-19).

The Tipperary team was captained by Ardfinnan’s Samanatha Lambert while Aisling McCarthy (Cahir) scored the key goal in the All-Ireland final.

Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne (Cork) is joined on the management team by strength and conditioning coach-selector Alan O’Connor (Cahir), selector Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers) and selector Elaine Harte (Cork).

TIPPERARY SQUAD

The Tipperary ladies football squad: Emma Buckley (Cahir), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Maria Curley (Templemore), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Evrena Everard (Moyle Rovers), Áine Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Patricia Hickey (Brian Ború’s), Roisín Howard (Cahir), Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Alison Lonergan (Galtee Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Laura Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Gillian O'Brien (Moyle Rovers), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Orla O'Dwyer (Boherlahan), Aoibhe O'Shea (Mullinahone) & Catherina Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris).

2017 CAMPAIGN

Lidl National Ladies Football League

Division Three

Tipperary 4-10 Wexford 2-10

Tipperary 0-21 Roscommon 1-10

Tipperary 5-14 Down 0-3

Tipperary 5-10 Meath 2-10

Tipperary 5-7 Offaly 0-7

Tipperary 4-13 Leitrim 2-12

Tipperary 4-16 Limerick 0-6

League Semi-Final

Tipperary 7-17 Offaly 2-6

League Final

Tipperary 0-12 Wexford 2-6

League Final Replay

Tipperary 0-15 Wexford 1-10

Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship

Semi-Final

Tipperary 8-16 Limerick 1-3

Munster Final

Tipperary 4-9 Clare 1-14

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship

Quarter-Final

Tipperary 2-15 Wexford 3-11

Semi-Final

Tipperary 3-19 Meath 2-19

All-Ireland Final

Tipperary 1-13 Tyrone 1-10