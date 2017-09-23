Tipperary clubs Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond bounce back in real style
Nenagh Ormond captain John Healy pictured in action last season.
Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond bounced back in real style from opening day defeats at home to both win away on Saturday afternoon - a superb performance from Cashel RFC saw them earn a 27-13 victory over Blackrock College at Stradbrook, Dublin.
Meanwhile Nenagh Ormond made the arduous trip to Belfast to play Queen’s University and left Ulster with a bonus point win (37-28) - Nenagh led 32-7 at the break.
Next up for Cashel RFC is a home game against Malone at Spafield on Saturday, September 30th (2.30pm) while Nenagh Ormond host Greystones on the same day at New Ormond Park (2.30pm).
