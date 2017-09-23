Good News: Tipperary trained greyhound wins the Irish Greyhound Derby

Good News, a greyhound trained by Pat Guilfoyle in Moneygall, has won the 2017 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby - the 7/4 joint-favourite led the blue riband event from start to finish at Shelbourne Park and the crossed the line in 29.37 with Black Farren second and Sonic third.

This win represents a first Irish Derby success for Pat Guilfoyle while the dog is owned by Pat’s sister Sandra Guilfoyle and Mary Kennedy.

Speaking after the race to RTÉ trainer Pat Guilfoyle described the success as a “dream came true" before revealing that he was “over the moon”.

“They say that dreams don't come true, but tonight ours has,” a delighted Pat Guilfoyle added.

The total prize money for the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby is €240,000 while the champion walks away with €150,000.