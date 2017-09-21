Tipperary ladies football team announced ahead of All-Ireland final clash

The Tipperary ladies football team has been announced ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final - the Premier County, who are undefeated this season, will face Tyrone in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship final on Sunday, September 24th at Croke Park, Dublin (throw-in 1.45pm) - the game will be preceded by the junior decider between Derry and Fermanagh (11.45am) while the senior final involving Dublin and Mayo takes place at 4pm.

Manager Shane Ronayne has announced the following starting team to face Tyrone:

1 Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford)

2 Siobhán Condon (Aherlow)

3 Maria Curley (Templemore)

4 Emma Buckley (Cahir)

5 Bríd Condon (Aherlow)

6 Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain)

7 Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan)

8 Aisling McCarthy (Cahir)

9 Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s)

10 Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers)

11 Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s)

12 Aishling Moloney (Cahir)

13 Róisín Howard (Cahir)

14 Gillian O'Brien (Moyle Rovers)

15 Orla O'Dwyer (Boherlahan)

Subs:

16 Patricia Hickey (Brian Ború’s)

17 Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s)

18 Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow)

19 Catherina Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris)

20 Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir)

21 Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers)

22 Laura Morrissey (Brian Ború’s)

23 Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials)

24 Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite)

25 Alison Lonergan (Galtee Rovers)

26 Áine Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers)

27 Evrena Everard (Moyle Rovers)

28 Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)

29 Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore)

30 Aoibhe O'Shea (Mullinahone)

Tipperary played some sensational football during their recent TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies

Football Championship semi-final victory over Meath (3-19 to 2-19) and remain unbeaten in competitive games this year - Tipp won the division three league title and followed up that national honour when registering a 34-point Munster championship win (8-16 to 1-3) over Limerick before beating Clare in the provincial final (4-9 to 0-14). Following the Munster campaign Tipperary took on an outstanding Wexford side and prevailed after extra-time (2-15 to 3-11) at the quarter-final stage of the competition before seeing off Meath in the last four.

Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne (Cork) is joined on the management team by strength and conditioning coach-selector Alan O’Connor (Cahir), selector Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers) and selector Elaine Harte (Cork). And, this week team captain Samantha Lambert was eager to highlight the contribution that the management team have made to the cause.

2017 CAMPAIGN

Lidl National Ladies Football League

Division Three

Tipperary 4-10 Wexford 2-10

Tipperary 0-21 Roscommon 1-10

Tipperary 5-14 Down 0-3

Tipperary 5-10 Meath 2-10

Tipperary 5-7 Offaly 0-7

Tipperary 4-13 Leitrim 2-12

Tipperary 4-16 Limerick 0-6

League Semi-Final

Tipperary 7-17 Offaly 2-6

League Final

Tipperary 0-12 Wexford 2-6

League Final Replay

Tipperary 0-15 Wexford 1-10

Munster Intermediate Ladies Football Championship

Semi-Final

Tipperary 8-16 Limerick 1-3

Munster Final

Tipperary 4-9 Clare 1-14

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship

Quarter-Final

Tipperary 2-15 Wexford 3-11

Semi-Final

Tipperary 3-19 Meath 2-19

TIPPERARY SQUAD

The Tipperary ladies football squad: Emma Buckley (Cahir), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Maria Curley (Templemore), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Evrena Everard (Moyle Rovers), Áine Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Patricia Hickey (Brian Ború’s), Roisín Howard (Cahir), Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Alison Lonergan (Galtee Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Laura Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Gillian O'Brien (Moyle Rovers), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Orla O'Dwyer (Boherlahan), Aoibhe O'Shea (Mullinahone) & Catherina Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris).