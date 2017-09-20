Five Tipperary players nominated for hurling All Star awards

Five Tipperary players have been named in this year's list of nominations for the 2017 PwC All-Star awards - the Premier County nominees are: Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) and Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch).

The list of nominations was released by the GAA and GPA and features fourteen nominations for All-Ireland champions Galway. Waterford earned eleven nominations, Cork eight, Tipperary five, Wexford four, Kilkenny two and Clare one.

The final fifteen award winners will be presented with their awards at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3rd.

The shortlist for the hurler of the year and young hurler of the year awards have also been announced - these awards are voted on exclusively by inter-county panel members.

The hurler of year nominees are: Joe Canning (Galway), Jamie Barron (Waterford) and Kevin Moran (Waterford).

The short list for the young hurler of the year award is: Mark Coleman (Cork), Conor Gleeson (Waterford) and Conor Whelan (Galway).

THE 2017 PWC ALL-STAR NOMINATIONS:-

GOALKEEPERS

Colm Callanan (Galway), Anthony Nash (Cork) and Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford).

DEFENDERS

Mark Coleman (Cork), Daithí Burke (Galway), Gearóid McInerney (Galway), Padraic Maher (Tipperary), Padraig Mannion (Galway), Noel Connors (Waterford), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Aidan Harte (Galway), Adrian Tuohey (Galway), Darragh Fives (Waterford), Diarmuid O’Keeffe(Wexford), Colm Spillane (Cork), John Hanbury (Galway), Damien Cahalane (Cork), Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny), Conor Gleeson (Waterford), Philip Mahony (Waterford) and Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford).

MIDFIELDERS

David Burke (Galway), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Johnny Coen (Galway), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork) and Lee Chin (Wexford).

FORWARDS

Kevin Moran (Waterford), Joe Canning (Galway), Conor Cooney (Galway), Joseph Cooney (Galway), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Pauric Mahony (Waterford), John McGrath (Tipperary), Michael Walsh (Waterford), Alan Cadogan (Cork), Conor Whelan (Galway) Conor Lehane (Cork), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Austin Gleeson (Waterford), Seamus Callanan (Tipperary), Shane O’Donnell (Clare), Conor McDonald (Wexford) and Cathal Mannion (Galway).