Tipperary athletes turn out in force for the Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run at Waterford Airport

The Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run at Waterford Airport on Saturday was a huge success in terms of a great fun event, community spirit and teamwork. The sell-out event, with 1,000 runners registered, was an emotional event for many who took part and was a great tribute not only to Dara and the crew of Rescue 116 but all the emergency services. A guard of honour made up of people from each emergency service was greeted with applause by runners as they passed the Rescue 117 SAR base.

The event’s organisers say “The success of this event is due to the commitment, dedication and kindness of our volunteers, sponsors and supporters who turned up to help us with the run. There was such support in action, it was a really a beautiful thing to be part of and a beautiful tribute to a marvellous, brave lady.”

Speaking after the run, one of the event’s organisers Kim Leahy said, “This was a unique event and it really has been heart-warming to see the overwhelming response we have received. It is a clear testament to how people felt about Dara Fitzpatrick and the Crew of Rescue 116, and feel about the wider Coast Guard and Emergency Service Community; they really are our heroes.”

Participants came to Waterford Airport from as far afield as Scotland, Northern Ireland and from almost every county to take part.

“It’s great that so many people enjoyed participating in the event and I really want to thank our team of volunteers who were really outstanding and enjoyed being part of something so special” said Neville Murphy.

The organizers would like to thank especially Waterford Airport, without who's enthusiastic support the event would not have been possible. We would like to thank our sponsors AIB, Clem Jacob Hire, Cquent.ie, Flahavan’s, Musgrave Marketplace, MacTrans, Fulfil Nutrition, CHC, Chia Bia, Waterford Castle, Fieldmaster and Frontline Audio Visual. We also thank Irish Coast Guard, Civil Defence and all the emergency services that supported the run.

For further information go to dfrun.ie