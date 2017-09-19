Tipperary draws and fixtures made ahead of another frantic week on the club scene

The draws have been made for the semi-finals of the both the Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling championships as we face into another hectic week of action on the club scene.

In the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Borris-Ileigh have been drawn to face Drom & Inch and defending champions Thurles Sarsfields take on Éire Óg Annacarty in the semi-finals on Sunday, September 24th.

Meanwhile in the semi-finals of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship St Mary's Clonmel will face the winner of Moyne-Templetuohy and Moneygall while Gortnahoe-Glengoole take on Cappawhite.

See below for all of the key fixtures this weekend:-

Wednesday, September 20th

Tipperary Water County Intermediate

Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Moyne-Templetuohy v Moneygall

in Dr. Morris Park @ 7.30pm ET

Tipperary Water County Senior Football

Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final

Arravale Rovers v Éire Óg Annacarty

in Clonoulty @ 8pm ET

Saturday, September 23rd

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling

Séamus Ó Riain Cup Semi-Final

Toomevara v JK Bracken’s

in The Ragg @ 2pm ET

Tipperary Water County Senior

Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Killenaule v Aherlow Gaels

in New Inn @ 4pm ET

Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

in Golden @ 4pm ET

Moyle Rovers v Ballyporeen

in Cahir @ 4pm ET

Sunday, September 24th

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Relegation

Burgess v Kiladangan

in Nenagh @ 12 noon

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling

Séamus Ó Riain Cup Semi-Final

Roscrea v Holycross-Ballycahill

in Borrisoleigh @ 12 noon ET

Tipperary Water County Intermediate

Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

St Mary's Clonmel v Moneygall or Moyne Templetuohy

in Boherlahan @ 12 noon ET

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Cappawhite

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 12 noon ET

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling

Championship Semi-Finals

Drom & Inch v Borris-Ileigh

in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 3.30pm

Thurles Sarsfields v Éire Óg Annacarty

in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 5pm



Wednesday, September 27th

Tipperary Water County Senior

Football Championship Quarter-Final

Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers

or Éire Óg Annacarty

in CLCG Béal Átha Póirín @ 8pm ET