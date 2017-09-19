Tipperary draws and fixtures made ahead of another frantic week on the club scene
Drom & Inch's Liam Ryan pictured in action against Clonoulty-Rossmore's John Devane last weekend. Photo: Eamonn McGee
The draws have been made for the semi-finals of the both the Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling championships as we face into another hectic week of action on the club scene.
In the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Borris-Ileigh have been drawn to face Drom & Inch and defending champions Thurles Sarsfields take on Éire Óg Annacarty in the semi-finals on Sunday, September 24th.
Meanwhile in the semi-finals of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship St Mary's Clonmel will face the winner of Moyne-Templetuohy and Moneygall while Gortnahoe-Glengoole take on Cappawhite.
See below for all of the key fixtures this weekend:-
Wednesday, September 20th
Tipperary Water County Intermediate
Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Moyne-Templetuohy v Moneygall
in Dr. Morris Park @ 7.30pm ET
Tipperary Water County Senior Football
Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final
Arravale Rovers v Éire Óg Annacarty
in Clonoulty @ 8pm ET
Saturday, September 23rd
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling
Séamus Ó Riain Cup Semi-Final
Toomevara v JK Bracken’s
in The Ragg @ 2pm ET
Tipperary Water County Senior
Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Killenaule v Aherlow Gaels
in New Inn @ 4pm ET
Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
in Golden @ 4pm ET
Moyle Rovers v Ballyporeen
in Cahir @ 4pm ET
Sunday, September 24th
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Relegation
Burgess v Kiladangan
in Nenagh @ 12 noon
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling
Séamus Ó Riain Cup Semi-Final
Roscrea v Holycross-Ballycahill
in Borrisoleigh @ 12 noon ET
Tipperary Water County Intermediate
Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
St Mary's Clonmel v Moneygall or Moyne Templetuohy
in Boherlahan @ 12 noon ET
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Cappawhite
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 12 noon ET
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling
Championship Semi-Finals
Drom & Inch v Borris-Ileigh
in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 3.30pm
Thurles Sarsfields v Éire Óg Annacarty
in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 5pm
Wednesday, September 27th
Tipperary Water County Senior
Football Championship Quarter-Final
Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers
or Éire Óg Annacarty
in CLCG Béal Átha Póirín @ 8pm ET
