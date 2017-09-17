Tipperary CSHC: North champions Borris-Ileigh dump out Loughmore Castleiney

A tense tight game at Semple Stadium was decided with five minutes to go when Borris-Ileigh goalled to seal the deal.

Borris-Ileigh 1-18

Loughmore Castleiney 1-17

A goal from wing forward Niall Kenny, five mintues from time, sent north champions Borris-Ileigh into the Tipperary Water County senior hurling championship semi-final as they downed Loughmore Castleiney at Semple Stadium.

The Borris' lads hurled a fine second half and finished the game the stronger to claim their place in the last four alongside Sarsfields, Drom-Inch and Eire Og Anacarthy.

The sides were level on eight occasions in the first half as the teams traded scores throughout. Indeed, the biggest margin was just two points with, and when they made their way off at the break Loughmore Castleiney had a slender 0-11 to 0-10 lead - all of their scores coming from the McGraths, John (3), Aidan (2), Ciaran (2), Liam (2) and Noel.

Borris-Ileigh had 0-3 from Brendan Maher while Conor Kenny shot 0-3 in the first half to keep them right in the mix.

The all important goal came from Niall Kenny with five minutes to go in the second half and it sent Borris six clear after they had opened up a lead. Loughmore Castleiney fought back with points and a John McGrath goal from a free with the last puck of the game left them a point in arrears and out of the championship.

The draw takes place tomorrow evening for the semi-final pairings.