Who do you fancy to win this weekend's Tipperary intermediate hurling quarter-finals?

The excitement is growing among the club ranks as the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship moves toward the quarter-final stage this weekend.

Seán Treacy's v Cappawhite

First up on Saturday, September 16th is the meeting of West rivals Seán Treacy's and Cappawhite in Golden.

Both Seán Treacy's and Cappawhite avoided the preliminary quarter-final stage of the competition and although Seán Treacy's were beaten in the West championship their form on the county stage has been promising - Seán Treacy's beat Shannon Rovers (0-18 to 0-15), Cashel King Cormacs (2-21 to 0-14) and Carrick Davins (0-19 to 0-15) en route to this stage of the competition.

Meanwhile Cappawhite booked their place in the quarter-finals courtesy of victories over Lattin-Cullen Gaels (1-13 to 1-11) and Kiladangan (1-21 to 0-9) before losing to Arravale Rovers (0-11 to 3-15).

Verdict: Seán Treacy's.

Moyne-Templetuohy v Moneygall

On Sunday in Templemore Moyne-Templetuohy and Moneygall meet (1pm).

In Cloughjordan on Saturday Moneygall beat Kiladangan 4-16 to 0-12 while a real eye-catching result from last weekend’s action was Moyne-Templetuohy’s single-point victory over Thurles Sarsfields (0-20 to 0-19) at Gortnahoe.

During the group stage of the county championship Moneygall drew with Drom & Inch (1-14 apiece) and beat Roscrea (1-23 to 0-16) before losing out to Ballinahinch in the North final.

Meanwhile Moyne-Templetuohy beat St Mary’s Clonmel 1-14 to 0-16 and drew with Boherlahan-Dualla (1-16 apiece).

Verdict: Moyne-Templetuohy.

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Ballinahinch

On Sunday in Drombane (1pm) Mid champions Gortnahoe-Glengoole take on North champions Ballinahinch.

The North and West champions met at Holycross on Saturday when Ballinahinch impressively beat Cashel King Cormacs 0-26 to 2-14. Meanwhile on Sunday in Templetuohy Gortnahoe-Glengoole progressed to the quarter-finals by virtue of a 1-10 to 0-10 win over Drom & Inch. It is interesting note that the sides already encountered one another during the group stage of this year’s county championship - Ballinahinch won that contest 2-15 to 1-14.

Verdict: Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

Moyle Rovers or St Mary's Clonmel v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

In Monroe on Saturday Kilsheelan-Kilcash edged a close contest with Carrick Davins 1-14 to 1-13, but the preliminary quarter-final between Moyle Rovers and St Mary’s Clonmel does not take place until Wednesday, September 13th at Dr Morris Park, Thurles (7.30pm). The winner of that contest will take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash on Sunday in Monroe or Clonmel at 1pm.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash beat Moyle Rovers 1-14 to 0-9 during the group phase of this year’s county championship. Kilsheelan also accounted for Galtee Rovers (1-14 to 0-13) while Moyle Rovers also proved too strong for their Galtee counterparts (2-13 to 0-12). Meanwhile St Mary’s Clonmel beat Boherlahan-Dualla 1-19 to 3-9 during the group phase of the championship and lost to Moyne-Templetuohy (0-16 to 1-14) before winning the South championship in some style.

Verdict: St Mary's Clonmel.

INTERMEDIATE RELEGATION

The opening round in the series of games to determine who gets relegated from the intermediate grade took place on Sunday in Dundrum when Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun drew with Boherlahan-Dualla (0-16 to 1-13).

In the second round Galtee Rovers face Lattin-Cullen Gaels on Saturday, September 16th at Golden (2.30pm) and in round three Lattin-Cullen Gaels meet Boherlahan-Dualla.

One team is scheduled to make the drop following Roscrea’s decision to voluntarily relegate themselves to junior A.