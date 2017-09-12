Tipperary senior football quarter-final draw made

The draw for the last eight in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship was made on Monday night at a meeting of the County Competitions Control Committee.

But before the quarter-final action can get underway West Tipperary rivals Arravale Rovers and Éire Óg Annacarty must face off in a preliminary quarter-final on Wednesday, September 20th in Clonoulty at 8pm with a place in the last eight up for grabs.

The 2017 senior football championship quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, September 24th and the full draw is as follows: Killenaule v Aherlow Gaels, Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers or Éire Óg Annacarty and Moyle Rovers v Ballyporeen.

The rounds of action of determine who makes the drop to the intermediate grade are now also known.

The series of games involved in the senior football relegation play-offs are scheduled to begin on the week-ending September 24th - in round one Drom & Inch face Cahir while Fethard meet Ardfinnan.

In round two Ardfinnan meet Drom & Inch and Cahir face Fethard while in round three Cahir take on Ardfinnan and Fethard meet Drom & Inch.

The county minor football championship semi-finals are also down for the weekend of September 24th - except the minor A semi-final meeting between JK Bracken's and Moyle Rovers which takes place on Tuesday, September 19th in Littleton at 7.30pm.