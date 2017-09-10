Excitement grows as Tipperary IHC moves toward the quarter-final stage

The excitement is growing among the club ranks as the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship moves toward the quarter-final stage this week. Indeed, five preliminary quarter-finals took place on Saturday and Sunday with a couple of notable results catching the eye.

The North and West champions met at Holycross on Saturday when Ballinahinch impressively beat Cashel King Cormacs 0-26 to 2-14 having led by five at the break (0-14 to 0-9).

In Monroe on Saturday Kilsheelan-Kilcash edged a close contest with Carrick Davins 1-14 to 1-13 while in Cloughjordan Moneygall beat Kiladangan 4-16 to 0-12 having led 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

A real eye-catching result from Saturday’s action was Moyne-Templetuohy’s single-point victory over Thurles Sarsfields (0-20 to 0-19) at Gortnahoe.

Meanwhile on Sunday in Templetuohy Gortnahoe-Glengoole progressed to the quarter-finals by virtue of a 1-10 to 0-10 win over Drom & Inch.

One more preliminary quarter-final takes place on Wednesday, September 13th when South rivals Moyle Rovers and St Mary's Clonmel clash at Dr Morris Park, Thurles (7.30pm).

As it stands the updated quarter-final draw reads as follows: Moyne-Templetuohy v Moneygall, Seán Treacy's v Cappawhite, Moyle Rovers or St Mary's Clonmel v Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Ballinahinch.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on week-ending Sunday, September 17th,

INTERMEDIATE RELEGATION

The opening round in the series of games to determine who gets relegated from the intermediate grade took place on Sunday in Dundrum when Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun drew with Boherlahan-Dualla (0-16 to 1-13).

In the second round Galtee Rovers face Lattin-Cullen Gaels and in round three Lattin-Cullen Gaels meet Boherlahan-Dualla. One team is scheduled to make the drop following Roscrea’s decision to voluntarily relegate themselves to junior A.