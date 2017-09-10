O'Riain Cup CSHC: Holycross Ballycahill survive scare to see off game Clonakenny

Conditions at The Ragg made it very difficult to hurl but a great contest ensued nonetheless

Holycross Ballycahill 2-18 Clonakenny 2-14

It took a strong last ten minute finish from Holycross Ballycahill to survive a big upset when Clonakenny gave them plenty to think about in the Tipperary Water Seamus O'Riain Cup at The Ragg this evening.

A horrible evening for hurling, but nevertheless a fine contest was played out in the difficult conditions with the Clonakenny lads showing great urgency and making little of the red hot favourites tag which accompanied their opponents.

Goals from Gavin Dunne and Darragh Woods in the first half left Holycross Ballycahill in a very comfortable position at half time, 2-10 to 1-8 having played right into the very strong breeze - the Clonakenny goal coming from David Crampton in the 16th minute.

But, upon resumption it was all Clonakenny and when Willie Ryan goalled for them at the end of the third quarter, they were back in front having showed tremendous desire and appetite for the fight.

Holycross Ballycahill had match winners in Liam Moloney though in attack and Cathal Barrett in defence, both of whom finished very strong. And, they were to grab five points in succession from MOloney, Darragh Woods (2), sub Robbie Stakelum and Jack Skehan to re-establish their lead as the clock worked down. Clonakenny needed to find a third goal but, despite the best efforts of a forward division led brilliantly by John Costigan, it wasn't to happen.

