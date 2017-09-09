Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels recover six-point deficit to win Mid Tipperary minor B hurling title

Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels recovered a six-point deficit at Templemore on Saturday afternoon to beat a hard-working Drom & Inch side by seven in the final of the Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary Minor B Hurling Championship.

Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary

Minor B Hurling Championship Final

Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels 2-16

Drom & Inch 0-15

Gearóid O’Connor was named as the man of the match for his eye-catching display at centre-forward, but centre-back Conor Bowe also played a key role in this victory for the combination side who trailed 0-2 to 0-8 after twenty minutes. Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels, however, won the remainder of this contest 2-14 to 0-7 with Michael Mulcaire and Dean Lawlor accounting for the goals.

FIRST HALF

Playing with the wind in the opening half Drom & Inch raced into a six-point lead. Gearóid O’Connor scored two points (one free) for Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels, but efforts from Aidan O’Meara (three, two frees), Lorcan Campion, Michael Clohessy, Ben Stapleton and two excellent left-handed strikes from Paul Bergin helped Drom & Inch toward a 0-8 to 0-2 advantage by the 20th minute. Drom had enjoyed a 100% return from their shots on goal while Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels had already fired seven wides into the breeze.

Two Gearóid O’Connor placed balls and a Michael Mulcaire point from play ensured that Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels trailed by just three at the break (0-5 to 0-8) - a manageable deficit considering the prevailing weather conditions.

SECOND HALF

Within five minutes of the re-start Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels were level - Conor Bowe cracked over a superb score off his left to set his side on the way before Gearóid O’Connor converted two frees. Then, in the 36th minute, Michael Mulcaire cracked home a key goal (1-8 to 0-8).

Drom & Inch responded with three Aidan O’Meara frees to tie the game by the 46th minute while Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels had Ciarán Lloyd to thank for making two critical interventions in the 41st and 43rd minutes - the wing-back hooked Paudie Kinane and then blocked Ben Stapleton to deny Drom clear goal-scoring opportunities.

Having survived this rally Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels hit 1-3 without reply to streak six clear. Gearóid O’Connor landed two placed balls, Michael Mulcaire added a point and Ben Ryan set up Dean Lawlor for the game-clinching goal in the 52nd minute.

Aidan O’Meara responded with a free for Drom, but three more Gearóid O’Connor strikes left nine in it and although Drom fought to the bitter end Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels were crowned worthy champions in the driving rain.

A video of the cup presentation ceremony following Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels’ Thurles Credit Union Mid Tipperary Minor B Hurling Championship final victory over Drom & Inch at Templemore.

MATCH DETAILS

Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels: Martin O’Reilly, Pádraig Gleeson, Kieran Larkin, Darragh Taylor, Shane Lowe, Conor Bowe (0-2), Ciarán Lloyd, Seán Hayes, Jack Taylor, Dean Lawlor (1-0), Gearóid O’Connor (0-12, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65), Chris Munroe, Michael Mulcaire (1-2), Shane Ryan, Ben Ryan. Subs: (47th) Dylan Shaughnessy for Darragh Taylor, (60th) Killian Donaghy for Shane Ryan, (63rd) Bill Hogan for Ben Ryan.

Drom & Inch: Jimmy Mullen, Aaron Ryan, John Ryan, Rory O’Dwyer, Lorcan Campion (0-1), Fintan Purcell, Michael Clohessy (0-1), Jamie Ryan, Eoin Collins, Paul Bergin (0-3, 0-1 frees), Aidan O’Meara (0-7, 0-5 frees), John Campion (0-1), Paudie Kinane (0-1), Ben Stapleton (0-1), Paul Glasheen.

Referee: Tom Loughnane (Gortnahoe-Glengoole).