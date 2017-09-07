Meet your heroes: Tipperary ladies football team set to host an open training session in Cahir

Shane Ronayne's fabulous Tipperary ladies football team are through to the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship final following a recent three-point victory over Meath at Semple Stadium, Thurles - the Premier County, who are undefeated this season, will face Tyrone in the decider on Sunday, September 24th at Croke Park, Dublin. And, the Tipperary team will host an opening training session in Coláiste Dun Iascaigh School Pitch (Duneske, Cahir) on Sunday, September 10th at 10.30am.

Tipperary played some sensational football during their recent TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies

Football Championship semi-final victory over Meath (3-19 to 2-19). The Tipperary ladies football team remain unbeaten in competitive games this year - Tipp won the division three league title and followed up that national honour when registering a 34-point Munster championship win (8-16 to 1-3) over Limerick before beating Clare in the provincial final (4-9 to 0-14). Following the Munster campaign Tipperary took on an outstanding Wexford side and prevailed after extra-time (2-15 to 3-11) at the quarter-final stage of the competition before seeing off Meath at the semi-final stage.

Tipperary will contest the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship final on Sunday, September 24th at Croke Park, Dublin against Tyrone - Tipperary last participated in the intermediate All-Ireland in 2013 when the Premier County lost out to Cavan.

Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne (Cork) is joined on the management team by strength and conditioning coach-selector Alan O’Connor (Cahir), selector Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), selector Elaine Harte (Cork) and goalkeeping coach Tomás Mac a tSaoir (Kerry).

TIPPERARY SQUAD

The Tipperary ladies football squad: Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry), Orla O'Dwyer (Boherlahan), Patricia Hickey (Brian Ború’s), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Mairead Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Laura Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Roisín Howard (Cahir), Aoife Corcoran (Cahir), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Alison Lonergan (Galtee Rovers), Catherina Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Evrena Everard (Moyle Rovers), Aine Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers), Gillian O'Brien (Moyle Rovers), Aoibhe O'Shea (Mullinahone), Maria Curley (Templemore), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore) & Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields).