Draw made for the first round of the FAI Junior Cup in Tipperary

The draw has been made for the first round of the FAI Junior Cup and features plenty of intriguing ties in the Tipperary area - the first round is provisionally scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, September 17th.

The draw for the first round of the FAI Junior Cup pits clubs from the Tipperary South & District League and North Tipperary & District League against one another and reads as follows: Galbally AFC v Rearcross FC, Ardcroney FC v Tipperary Town FC, Ballymackey FC v Nenagh Celtic, Thurles Town v Killenaule Rovers, Clonmel Celtic v Moyglass United, Suirside FC v Two-Mile-Borris-St Kevin's FC, Portumna Town v Kilsheelan United, Burncourt Celtic v Old Bridge FC, Donohill & District FC v Wilderness Rovers, Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town FC, Cahir Park FC v Peake Villa FC, Borroway Rovers v St Nicholas FC, Cloughjordan FC v Clodiagh Rangers, BT Harps FC v Glengoole United, Kilmanahan United v Bansha Celtic, Lough Derg FC v Killavilla United, Borrisokane FC v Clonmel Town, Moneygall FC v Mullinahone FC, Vee Rovers v Cullen Lattin FC and Slieveardagh United v St Michael's FC.

In the Limerick area Nenagh AFC have been drawn away Fairway Rangers in the first round of this prestigious competition.

The respective rounds of the FAI Junior Cup are scheduled for the following dates: round one (September 17th), round two (October 1st), round three (October 22nd), round four (November 12th), round five (December 3rd), round six (January 1st) and round seven (February 4th) - the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place from March onward.