Thurles Sarsfields set to face Kilruane as Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final draw is made

The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship - the last eight clashes are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, September 24th. And, Thurles Sarsfields, the defending county champions, have been drawn against Kilruane MacDonagh’s while Drom & Inch will face Clonoulty-Rossmore, Éire Óg Annacarty will meet Mullinahone and Loughmore-Castleiney will face the winners of this weekend’s preliminary quarter-final (Borris-Ileigh v Carrick Swans).

There is little respite for Borris-Ileigh and Carrick Swans - the sides won their respective divisional championships last weekend, but have been drawn against one another in the preliminary quarter-finals of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship.

On Saturday evening Borris-Ileigh returned to the top of the hurling pile in North Tipperary when Johnny Kelly’s men walloped Nenagh Éire Óg (2-19 to 0-18) at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh in the senior divisional decider. Meanwhile Carrick Swans beat Killenaule 1-13 to 0-14 at Fethard in the South final - that result necessitated a preliminary quarter-final against a second placed Roinn I team. And, Borris-Ileigh came out of the hat on Monday evening. As a result of their victory in the South final Carrick Swans also dodged a potential drop to Roinn II meaning that two from Ballina, Burgess and Kiladangan will face demotion this year.