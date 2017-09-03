Tipperary’s Greg Broderick is crowned Irish national show jumping champion

Greg Broderick was crowned Irish national show jumping champion after the Tipperary man won the 2017 TRM/Horseware New Heights Champions Series following Saturday’s final round in Barnadown, Wexford.

Rio Olympian Broderick and the Molly Tracy-owned ten-year-old gelding Chinook topped the final league table after a season which included victories at Ballinasloe, Cork and Balmoral.

The final leg of the competition hosted by Barnadown was won by Waterford army rider Captain Geoff Curran. He partnered the Minister For Defense-owned Dollanstown to the only double clear of the competition. Jenny Rankin and Baccarat produced the fastest four fault score of the jump-off (42.53) to finish as runners-up while Greg Broderick and Chinook finished third on the day with one fence down in 42.57.

Barnadown hosted the final round of the TRM/Horseware New Heights Champions Series which has visited nine venues around Ireland since the start of the season and is a joint venture between Showjumping Ireland and Horse Sport Ireland.

Horse Sport Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy along with sponsors TRM/Horseware presented a cheque for €2,000 to the leading rider Greg Broderick. Additional prizes were also awarded to the three highest placed Irish bred horses.