North SHC Final: Canny Kenny's sink Nenagh Eire Og as Borris-Ileigh bridge ten year gap

Borris-Ileigh 2-19 Nenagh Eire Og 0-18

A goal in either half from Kenny brothers, Conor and Niall saw Borris-Ileigh take their fifteenth north senior hurling championship title at Nenagh this evening as they claimed the Hibernian Inn sponsored divisional showcase after a fine contest.

With conditions less than ideal, both sides served up an entertaining final, and though Borris' were in front for most of the game, Nenagh Eire Og came back strong in the second half and threatened to takeover, only to be pegged back again by the champions who were the better side on the night.

A feature of the first half had been the scoring feats from placed balls, of Tipperary star Brendan Maher, who banged over 0-6 from distance to urge his side into the dominant position and though he was matched on the other side by Michael Heffernan who hit 0-5 from frees and two from play as well, Maher was head and shoulders above the rest.

The decisive score of the first half came on the stroke of the whistle as Conor Kenny latched onto a Kieran Maher delivery, powered his way through and fired past Michael McNamara in the Nenagh Eire Og goals, to give his side a 1-11 to 0-8 interval advantage.

Nenagh Eire Og upped the ante in the second half - defeat would mean the end of their season and they began to play like a team which wanted to stay in the championship as they showed far more urgency. Points from Jake Morris and Michael Heffernan (3) followed by one from Tommy Heffernan cut the deficit to two points and it was down to one point with a quarter of an hour to go.

But, Borris-Ileigh steered clear with Sean McCormack, a Brendan Maher sideline cut from 45 yards followed by a free, putting them back in control. Nenagh came strong again though and were two in arrears with five to go, only to see the game slip from their grasp when Niall Kenny followed a Brendan Maher pointed free, with a super goal in the 29th minute.

Victory was no more than Borris-Ileigh deserved and they will be well pleased with their performance. Their big men were key players in the victory - Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack, Paddy Stapleton, the Kenny brothers and Jerry Kelly, while keeper Jack Bourke made a very important save from Michael Heffernan in the second half.

It's the end of the road for Nenagh Eire Og for the season and they can't really have any complaints. Too many of their players failed to rise to the occasion with much of the scoring exploits being left to Michael Heffernan. Others prominent for them included, Barry Heffernan, Hugh Maloney, Adam Gratton and Killian Gleeson.

