Round-Up: Line-up for all four senior divisional finals now known in Tipperary

The line-up for all four divisional senior championship finals in Tipperary are now known following a dramatic weekend of hurling action - in South Tipperary Killenaule will take on Carrick Swan, in West Tipperary Clonoulty-Rossmore will face Éire Óg Annacarty and up North Nenagh Éire Óg meet Borris-Ileigh while in Mid Tipperary Thurles Sarsfields are up against Upperchurch-Drombane.

Upperchurch-Drombane registered a superb 3-22 to 0-21 ten-point Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship semi-final win over Loughmore-Castleiney on Saturday evening to qualify for their third divisional senior final. Three first half goals, which arrived courtesy of Loughlin Ryan (two) and Paul Shanahan, propelled Upperchurch into a 3-9 to 0-9 interval advantage.

The ‘Church will now face Thurles Sarsfields in the Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday, September 3rd at 6pm in The Ragg. On Sunday at The Ragg Thurles Sarsfields beat Holycross-Ballycahill in their respective semi-final 1-34 to 0-20 - Sars led 0-16 to 0-11 at the break while Billy McCarthy notched the goal for the defending county champions.

In West Tipperary Clonoulty-Rossmore and Éire Óg Annacarty will meet in the senior hurling championship final on Sunday, September 10th in Dundrum. Having already beaten Clonoulty and Knockavilla Éire Óg Annacarty qualified for the divisional final prior to this weekend leaving Clonoulty-Rossmore and Knockavilla Kickhams to battle it out on Sunday afternoon. In the end Clonoulty-Rossmore won 3-21 to 3-15 thanks to goals from Seán Maher, John O’Neill and Fiachra O’Keeffe. The Knockavilla goal scorers were Ger Browne, Darragh Browne and Brendan Ryan.

Carrick Swan will take on Killenaule in the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final following their 4-18 to 3-15 win over Ballingarry in Cloneen on Friday evening. Ballingarry led that contest 1-13 to 3-6 at the break, but a hat-trick of goals from Damien McCarthy was a highlight of the win. Carrick will enter the South final as underdogs against hot favourites Killenaule, but the Swans should not be underestimated.

Finally, Borris-Ileigh and Nenagh Éire Óg, following their respective semi-final wins over Templederry and Kiladangan, will contest the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh on Saturday, September 2nd at 6pm.

INTERMEDIATE ROUND-UP

Donnacha McGrath captained Ballinahinch to back-to-back North Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship titles at Templederry on Sunday evening when the defending champions got the better of Moneygall with four points to spare (0-21 to 1-14) - to read our report and see our video of the cup presentation please click here.

Two more intermediate hurling championship finals took place on Sunday. In the South St Mary’s Clonmel saw off the challenge of Carrick Davins (0-23 to 0-11) while Cashel King Cormacs won the West title thanks to a 2-23 to 2-13 final win over Lattin-Cullen Gaels.

Meanwhile in Mid Tipperary Thurles Sarsfields beat Moyne Templetuohy 1-22 to 1-10 on Saturday to book their place in the divisional final against Gortnahoe-Glengoole. The Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final will take place in Holycross on Saturday, September 2nd at 6pm.