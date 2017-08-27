Mid Tipp SHC: Sars' brush aside Holycross Ballycahill with ease

Thurles Sarsfields 1-34

Holycross Ballycahill 0-20

Thurles Sarsfields produced a magnificent exhibition of score taking in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary senior hurling semi-final at Boherlahan this evening to down plucky Holycross Ballycahill who were just simply unable to keep pace with the victors.

With nine different scorers on the board by half time, and with the cushion of a 0-16 to 0-11 interval lead, having played into the breeze, Sarsfields' victory was never in any real doubt. And, when Billy McCarthy goalled for them in the 8th minute of the second half, they pushed on and knocked over score after score to claim a seventeen point victory.

The difference in power, pace and class was quite evident, but in fairness to Holycross Ballycahill, they never gave up the chase and managed to knock over 20 scores of their own - a significant score and one which will give them much confidence going forward in the Seamus O'Riain Cup.

But, Sarsfields looked awesome and are runaway favourites to claim the mid senior hurling championship on Sunday evening next when they lock horns with Upperchurch Drombane.

