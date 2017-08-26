Tipperary U14s crowned All-Ireland champions as U16s suffer final heartache

The Tipperary under-14 hurlers were crowned All-Ireland champions following the prestigious Tony Forristal tournament at Walsh Park, Waterford on Saturday evening thanks to a four-point final win over Galway. But, sadly, the Tipperary under-16s suffered All-Ireland final heartache at the hands of Kilkenny.

At underage inter-county level the under-16A and under-14A (Tony Forristal) competitions are the most prestigious All-Ireland titles to win - since 1982 when the Tony Forristal was first inaugurated Tipperary have won eleven titles and collected their last under-14A title in 2011. Tipperary have also won the under-16A title eleven times and last collected the All-Ireland title at the grade in 2010 (incidentally that victory marked Tipp’s fourth success in five years - 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010).

This year at under-14A level Cork were chasing a three in-a-row and at the under-14B grade a four in-a-row. The Rebels won the Sonny Walsh under-14B title on Saturday in Waterford when beating Clare 2-11 to 1-6 in the decider having defeated Tipperary 0-14 to 1-7 at the semi-final stage. Tipperary’s under-14B campaign also featured a 2-7 to 1-7 victory over Kilkenny.

There was, however, no stopping Tipperary at the A grade. Tipperary launched their campaign in Mount Sion when beat Dublin 3-9 to 1-4 before the Premier County saw off Waterford 3-14 to 0-5. As group winners Tipperary progressed to the semi-finals and beat Laois 2-10 to 0-7. Galway awaited Tipperary in the final and Tipp won the title for the first time since 2011 on a 1-13 to 1-9 scoreline.

The Tipperary under-14 panel members: Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch), Michael Corcoran (Silvermines), Kian Donnelly (Ballina), Louie Doyle (Killenaule), Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jamie Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), James Finn (Portroe), David Fogarty (Holycross-Ballycahill), Luke Galvin (Holycross-Ballycahill), Eoin Grace (Burgess), Conor Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), Eoghan Lonergan (Arravale Rovers), Ciarán McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), Liam McCormack (Dúrlas Óg), DJ McGrath (Kiladangan), Conor McKelvey (Silvermines), Edward Meaghar (Loughmore-Castleiney), Darragh Ryan (Kiladangan), Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Micheál Ryan (Burgess), Paul Seymour (Kiladangan), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Darragh Stakelum (Dúrlas Óg), Kyle Burke (Rockwell Rovers), Colin Callinan (Drom & Inch), Mikey Carmody (Cappawhite), Rory Collins (Moyle Rovers), Tom Downey (Rockwell Rovers), Aidan Duggan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Maidhc Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch), Thomas Fogarty (Golden-Kilfeacle), James Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane), Éanna Guillfoyle (Moyne-Templetuohy), Seán Kenneally (Moneygall), Jamie Kennedy (Nenagh Éire Óg), Callum Lawrence (Cashel King Cormacs), Oisín Maloney (Roscrea), Peter McGarry (Moyle Rovers), James Morris (St Mary’s Clonmel), Conor Neville (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Jack Nevin (JK Bracken’s), Conor O’Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Eoin O’Dwyer (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Jason O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Tadhg Quinlan (JK Bracken’s), Pat Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Danny Slattery (Clonoulty-Rossmore) and Oisín Treacy (Upperchurch-Drombane).

Management team: Andy Ryan (GDA), Damien Ryan (Portroe), Joe Carmody (Cappawhite), Gary Prout (Kilurane MacDonagh’s), Pat Cashman (Cahir) and Stephen Burns (Solohead).

UNDER-15 INTER-COUNTY HURLING

Cork won the under-15 inter-county hurling tournament in Carrigdhoun thanks to a 4-13 to 3-3 final win over Galway. Tipperary lost out to Cork (1-7 to 1-8), but beat Limerick before seeing off Waterford in the A plate final (2-9 to 1-6).

In the under-15B competition Tipperary beat Clare (4-8 to 3-5) and Waterford (3-8 to 1-9) and although the lads subsequently lost to Galway (1-4 to 2-8) the men in blue and gold progressed to the shield final which Tipp lost to Kerry (1-7 to 3-5).

The Tipperary under-15A hurling panel was: Robert Gleeson (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), Conor Stapleton (Durlas Óg), Edmond Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), Martin Paul O'Dwyer (Boherlahan-Dualla), David Harold Barry (Galtee Rovers), Eoin Marnane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), Ryan Walsh (Fethard), Brian Óg O'Dwyer (Rosegreen), Evan Breen (Galtee Rovers), Gearóid Ryan (Cappawhite), Ciarán Lyons (Ballingarry), Liam King (Ballina), Declan Hayes (Ballingarry), Jamie Hollaway (Carrick Swan), Christopher McDonagh (Cahir), Kenneth Ryan (Toomevara), Paudie Kinnane (Drom & Inch), Sam Madden (Portroe), Paddy Creedon (Durlas Óg), Conor Ryan (Borrisokane), Darragh Brennan (Skeheenarinky) and Eoin O'Brien (Mullinahone).

Management team: Noel McKelvey (Moycarkey-Borris), Cormac McGrath (Ballinahinch), Michael Walsh (Ballingarry) and Tom O'Donnell (Golden-Kilfeacle).

The Tipperary under-15B hurling panel was: Paudie Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Ben Loughman (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Patrick Moloney (JK Bracken’s), Tomás Bourke (Boherlahan-Dualla), Kyle Ryan (Moycarkey-Borris), Sam Loughram (Ballinahinch), Conor Shanahan (Roscrea), Darragh Kennedy (Drom & Inch), Mike Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Kieran Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), Paul MacLoughlin (Nenagh Éire Óg), Karl Kelly (Ballinahinch), Jack McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), Adam Ryan (Ballinahinch), Dylan Hogan (Roscrea), Conor Grace (Toomevara), Colm Fogarty (Lorrha & Dorrha), Michael Egan (Shannon Rovers), Stephan Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Luke Seacy (Roscrea), Séamus Heffernan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Michael Tierney (Shannon Rovers), Joey Kelly (Ballinahinch) and Jack Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Management team: Leonard Stanley (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Tadgh Howard (Cahir) and JP McCarthy (Galtee Rovers).

UNDER-16 INTER-COUNTY HURLING

Darragh Egan’s Tipperary team suffered All-Ireland final heartache on Saturday following a thrilling campaign when the South Division hosted the 2017 Arrabawn Co-Op Under-16 Inter-County Hurling Tournament.

In recent seasons Tipperary have endured a slight drought in this prestigious underage competition having not won the All-Ireland title at the grade since 2010, but on Saturday the men in blue and gold gave it their all and came agonisingly close to winning the title for the 12th time.

Moyle Rovers hosted Tipperary’s group games at Monroe. And, Tipperary got off to an encouraging start when the Premier County beat Offaly (3-11 to 1-10), Clare (2-14 to 0-5) and Dublin en route to winning group one. Tipperary then saw off Galway (4-11 to 1-8) in a semi-final hosted by Kilsheelan. The Clonmel Sportsfield hosted the under-16A All-Ireland hurling final - Kilkenny streaked into a 2-5 to 0-5 interval lead and clung on for a 4-12 to 2-10 final win over a gallant Tipperary team.

Limerick won the under-16 shield final when beating Waterford 2-8 to 1-7 while Cork won the under-16B competition when seeing off the challenge of Kilkenny in the decider (2-9 to 1-8). Tipperary lost out on penalties to eventual champions Cork while Tipp’s campaign also featured victories over Carlow (2-17 to 0-3), Westmeath (2-13 to 0-9) and Clare (2-14 to 1-4).

In 2017 the All-Ireland Under-16 Hurling Tournament celebrated its 30th birthday - the competition, which is organised by the Bord na nÓg here in Tipp, has now been won eleven times by the Premier County while Galway have won seven titles, Kilkenny (five), Cork (three), Clare (one), Wexford (one), Limerick (one) and Dublin (one).

The Arrabawn Cup is presented to the under-16B champions while the John Doyle Cup is presented to the winners of the A competition - the John Doyle Cup was first presented to the victors in 2011 meaning that, ironically, Tipperary have yet to get their hands on the prestigious trophy.

Tipperary defeated Clare in the very first All-Ireland under-16 final in 1988 at Borrisokane (1-10 to 2-5) with Toomevara’s Tommy Dunne the star of the show. Tipperary also won the title in 1989 and 1990.

This year the Tipperary under-16A management team featured Darragh Egan (Kiladangan), Paul Collins (Drom & Inch), Tony Shelley (Killenaule) and Ger Ryan (Cappawhite). Meanwhile the under-16B management team consisted of Declan Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch), Michael McNamara (Nenagh Éire Óg) and Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen).

The Tipperary under-16A inter-county hurling panel: Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris), Conor Whelan (Mullinahone), Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch), Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris), Seán Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris), JD Devaney (Borris-Ileigh), Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Seán Hayes (Kiladangan), Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), Mikey O’Shea (Mullinahone), Jack Lanigan Durlas Óg), Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite-Solohead), Rory O'Donavan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Kieran Larkin (Moyne-Templetuohy), David Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty), Oisín Larkin (Borrisokane), Cian O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), Eoin Purcell (Durlas Óg), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonagh's) & James Synott (Roscrea).

The Tipperary under-16B inter-county hurling panel: Enda Dunphy (St Mary's Clonmel), Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Tommy McDonagh (Cahir), Philip Gantley (Cappawhite-Solohead), Conor Vaughan (Ballingarry), Séamus Burns (Solohead-Cappawhite), Liam Heffernan ( Nenagh Éire Óg), Oisín Murphy (Silvermines), Jack Ryan-Casey (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Gavin Meagher (Roscrea), Dara O’Brien (Mullinahone), Roan Murphy (Borrisokane), Conor McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Conor Anderson (Clonmel Óg), Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Aidan O’Heaney (Emly), Darragh Fitzgerald (Killenaule), Dara McCarthy (Cappawhite-Solohead), Brian Maher (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), Fearghaill O’Donaghue (Cashel King Cormacs), Charlie Ward (Templederry Kenyons), Jack Lee (Roscrea), Aidan Ryan (Ballingarry), Frank Hannifin (Holycross-Ballycahill), Darragh Spillane (Toomevara), Peter Melbourne (Moycarkey-Borris), Oisín Brennan (Skeheenarinky) & Chris Geraghty (Rosegreen-Rockwell).