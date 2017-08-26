Mid SHC: Big shock as Upperchurch Drombane dump out Loughmore Castleiney

Three first half goals did the trick for Upperchurch Drombane as they defeated reigning champions Loughmore Castleiney to qualify for the Centenary Agri Mid senior hurling final.

Upperchurch Drombane 3-22

Loughmore Castleiney 0-21

Three first half goals in ten minutes were enough to see Upperhcurch Drombane into the Centenary Agri Mid senior hurling final when they defeated champions Loughmore Castleiney at The Ragg this evening.

The goals from Loughlin Ryan (2) and Paul Shanahan helped the victors to a 3-9 to 0-9 interval lead and though rocked back on their heels by the three goal blast, Loughmomre Castleiney had the interval to sort themselves out.

They battled back into the game and had the deficit back to just five points with seven minutes to go. However, Upperchurch Drombane finished the stronger and actually hit seven of the last nine points in the game to record a famous victory.

The Church, who had 0-14 from sharpshooter Paul Ryan now await the result of the second semi-final between Sarsfields and Holycross Ballycahill tomorrow evening.

See next weeks Tipperary Star for full match report on this famous victory for The Church.