Badminton: Thurles club to be resurrected after thirty years

After almost thirty years Thurles Badminton Club will once again be back smashing shuttles starting this Wednesday 23rd in Ursuline. As they hope to rally their way up through the divisions in Tipperary’s Badminton league.

The new beginning starts this Wednesday 23rd at 7pm we will set up in the Ursuline hall where their four courts offer us maximum game time for our members. This is an open invitation to anyone interested come on the night for a light introduction on what will be a historical evening. The club will be looking to compete in Tipperary Badminton league it will also offer novices an option to get out and get fit over the winter. No less than seven days ago this wasn’t going to happen now there will be at least one training session this Wednesday. All this coming after an overwhelming response to an initial facebook post enquiring if there would be any interest in starting the club.

Such was the response that a many welcomed messages of support were sent via facebook. Nenagh’s & Templemore’s clubs sent words of encouragement. The club also received a real boost over the weekend when the clubs first sponsor made contact. A Thurles man now living in Cork and running his own solicitors office. David Sweeney was keen to back the idea sighting the need for such initiatives in his home town. David wasn’t interested in any thanks, it was on the clubs insistence that he was mentioned, big thanks to David Sweeney Solicitors for his support. At the time of writing we can also confirm that Josie Barrett will take on a role within the club this is the icing on the cake. Of course all former members are encouraged to get involved and bring with them their invaluable experience.

Some time has passed since the nets were put up in Thurles outside of a school setting. In the late ‘80’s’ & early ‘90’s’ players used to travel to competitions winning many trophies creating a lot of fond memories along the way. Indeed Thurles had earned a lot of respect across the county thanks to high standard set by its players. Nothing less than this high standard will be the driving force behind this new beginning of Thurles Badminton Club. Those responsible for the running & coaching of the club in its old form can’t be thanked enough for what they did Majella Lanigan, Josie Barrett, Richie Carroll & Paddy Doyle to mention a few certainly left their mark on all who trained or played in the club.