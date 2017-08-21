Mid Tipperary and Séamus Ó Riain Cup draws serve up plenty of hurling intrigue

The draws for the semi-finals of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship and the quarter-finals of the inaugural Séamus Ó Riain Cup were made on Monday evening and have duly served up a series of intriguing clashes.

In the semi-finals of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Loughmore-Castleiney will take on Upperchurch-Drombane and Holycross-Ballycahill face Thurles Sarsfields - both games are expected to take place this weekend. Thurles Sarsfields accounted for Drom & Inch, Holycross-Ballycahill beat Moycarkey-Borris and Upperchurch-Drombane proved too strong for JK Bracken’s while Loughmore-Castleiney cruised to a significant win over Clonakenny in the last eight.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Séamus Ó Riain Cup reads as follows: Holycross-Ballycahill v Clonakenny, JK Bracken’s v Lorrha-Dorrha, Templederry Kenyons v Roscrea and

Toomevara v Silvermines. The winners of each contest will progress to the semi-finals while the respective semi-finals winners will battle it out in the decider (both finalists will be promoted to Roinn I). The Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals are provisionally scheduled to take place on the week-ending September 9th.

The senior hurling championships in the North, West and South divisions progressed significantly last weekend.

In the South Carrick Swans beat Mullinahone and Killenaule saw off the challenge of Ballingarry. As a result Killenaule have qualified for the divisional final while Carrick and Ballingarry will meet on Friday, August 25th in Cloneen (6.15pm) to determine who joins Killenaule in the decider.

During the past week in West Tipperary Éire Óg Annacarty registered victories over Clonoulty-Rossmore and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams. Éire Óg have duly booked their place in the West final while Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kickhams meet on Sunday, August 27th in Golden (1.15pm) - the winner here will meet Annacarty in the decider.

Up North Nenagh Éire Óg and Borris-Ileigh will meet in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final on Saturday, September 2nd at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (6pm) - in their respective semi-finals Borris-Ileigh beat the Templederry Kenyons and Éire Óg edged out defending champions Kiladangan.

And, three divisional intermediate hurling finals will take place this Sunday, August 27th - St Mary’s Clonmel and Carrick Davins meet in the South Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final at 2pm in Kilsheelan and up North Moneygall take on defending champions Ballinahinch in Templederry at 6pm while out West Cashel King Cormacs face Lattin-Cullen Gaels in Golden at 3pm.

In Mid Tipperary Gortnahoe-Glengoole have progressed to their divisional final - Moyne-Templetuohy and Thurles Sarsfields meet in their respective semi-final on Friday, August 25th in Templemore at 6.45pm.