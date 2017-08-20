Thurles Sarsfields set the pace during a dramatic weekend of Tipperary club action

Thurles Sarsfields impressed once more during a dramatic weekend of senior club hurling championship action in Tipperary - having seen off Nenagh Éire Óg by sixteen points last week the defending county champions beat Drom & Inch by seventeen points in a one-sided divisional contest on Saturday evening.

The Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship got underway on Friday night when Loughmore-Castleiney beat Clonakenny 0-27 to 0-4 at Templemore. On Saturday Thurles Sarsfields were highly impressive when beating Drom & Inch 3-27 to 1-16 at Holycross - Michael O’Brien, Denis Maher and Lar Corbett notched the goals in that encounter. The clash between Thurles and Drom & Inch represented the second part of an entertaining double header at Holycross - Upperchurch-Drombane won the opening contest when defeating JK Bracken’s 2-23 to 1-15. The fourth quarter-final took place on Sunday in Boherlahan when Holycross-Ballycahill proved too strong for Moycarkey-Borris (1-16 to 0-16). The semi-final draw is expected to take place at a meeting of the Mid Tipperary Competitions Control Committee on Monday evening, August 21st.

The first semi-final in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship took place in Dolla on Saturday when defending champions Kiladangan lost out to Nenagh Éire Óg on a 0-15 to 0-19 scoreline - Éire Óg led 0-11 to 0-8 at the break. Meanwhile Borris-Ileigh and the Templederry Kenyons battled it out for a place in the final on Sunday at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh - Borris-Ileigh won that contest 2-16 to 0-20 thanks to goals from Brendan Maher and Conor Kenny. The Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final is expected to take place on the week-ending Sunday, September 3rd.

Monroe hosted a double header on Sunday in the Clonmel Oil Senior Hurling Championship when Killenaule beat Ballingarry (1-23 to 2-12) and Carrick Swans surprised Mullinahone (1-11 to 0-12).

Following their victory over Clonoulty-Rossmore on Wednesday evening Éire Óg Annacarty returned to action in the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday when they beat Knockavilla Kickhams in Golden (1-23 to 2-15). Éire Óg are now through to the West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final while Clonoulty-Rossmore and Knockavilla Kickhams will meet to determine Annacarty’s final opponents.

Meanwhile on Saturday in Dundrum Clonoulty-Rossmore won the Bewley's West Tipperary Minor B Hurling Championship final against Rockwell Rosegreen (4-20 to 2-12) while Cashel King Cormacs edged the Joe Hayes Cleanline West Tipperary Minor A Hurling Championship decider when they saw off the challenge of Cappawhite Gaels 0-15 to 1-9.