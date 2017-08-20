Mid Tipp SHC: Sars' down Drom-Inch while Upperchurch Drombane prevail against Brackens

Thurles Sarsfields displayed tremendous power and pace as they dumped Drom-Inch out of the Centenary Agri mid senior hurling championship with an impressive 3-27 to 1-16 victory at Holycross.

In the curtain raiser Upperchurch Drombane finished the game strong against a fourteen man JK Brackens to register a 2-24 to 1-14 win.

Goals from Michael O'Brien and Denis Maher helped Sarsfields to a 2-14 to 0-6 interval lead and though Drom-Inch had a David Butler early in the second half, Sarsfields outscored them by 1-13 to 1-10 in the second half, with centre forward Aidan McCormack accounting for 0-11 of their total and the in-form Lar Corbett getting their third goal.

Upperchurch Drombane led by a point at the break in their clash with Brackens having played into the breeze, 1-11 to 1-10 the goals coming from Lyndon Fairbrother and Eoin Shortt. But, the dismissal of Brackens corner back Brian Kennedy was a big turning point in a game which had a number of flashpoints and Upperchurch Drombane went on to fire over 1-7 in the final eight minutes to claim the victory - their goal coming from sub Matthew Greene who found the net with his first touch.

