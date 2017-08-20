Mid Tipp SHC: Sars' down Drom-Inch while Upperchurch Drombane prevail against Brackens
Thurles Sarsfields leader Padraic Maher was outstanding.
Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary senior hurling championship quarter final ties at Holycross saw county champions Thurles Sarsfields in outstanding form.
Thurles Sarsfields displayed tremendous power and pace as they dumped Drom-Inch out of the Centenary Agri mid senior hurling championship with an impressive 3-27 to 1-16 victory at Holycross.
In the curtain raiser Upperchurch Drombane finished the game strong against a fourteen man JK Brackens to register a 2-24 to 1-14 win.
Goals from Michael O'Brien and Denis Maher helped Sarsfields to a 2-14 to 0-6 interval lead and though Drom-Inch had a David Butler early in the second half, Sarsfields outscored them by 1-13 to 1-10 in the second half, with centre forward Aidan McCormack accounting for 0-11 of their total and the in-form Lar Corbett getting their third goal.
Upperchurch Drombane led by a point at the break in their clash with Brackens having played into the breeze, 1-11 to 1-10 the goals coming from Lyndon Fairbrother and Eoin Shortt. But, the dismissal of Brackens corner back Brian Kennedy was a big turning point in a game which had a number of flashpoints and Upperchurch Drombane went on to fire over 1-7 in the final eight minutes to claim the victory - their goal coming from sub Matthew Greene who found the net with his first touch.
