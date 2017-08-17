Tipperary's Fergal Horgan will referee the 2017 All-Ireland senior hurling final

Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) will referee the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final between Galway and Waterford at Croke Park, Dublin - the news of the appointment was released by GAA headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

This will be the first time that Fergal Horgan will referee an All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final - the Knockavilla man previously refereed the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship final in 2014, the All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship final in 2015 and the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final. In 2017 Fergal also refereed the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final between Cork and Limerick, the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Wexford and Kilkenny and the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final between Kilkenny and Waterford.

Fergal Horgan made his debut as a referee as recently as 2009 and played in goal for the Tipperary minor team which won an All-Ireland in 1996. Fergal also won a Munster under-21 championship and an intermediate provincial championship in the blue and gold of Tipperary.

Fergal Horgan’s umpires on All-Ireland final day will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Paul Ryan, Mick Butler and Sean Bradshaw (all Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams).