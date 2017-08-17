Eleven Tipperary club games to whet your hurling appetite this weekend!

Eleven attractive games take place on the club hurling scene this weekend with the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final clash between Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch the pick of the bunch on Saturday evening.

The Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship finally gets underway this Friday night, August 18th - in the first quarter-final Loughmore-Castleiney take on Clonakenny in Templemore at 7pm. On Saturday, August 19th Holycross hosts an attractive double header - at 4pm Upperchurch-Drombane take on JK Bracken's while at 6pm Drom & Inch face Thurles Sarsfields. The fourth quarter-final take place on Sunday, August 20th in Boherlahan (2pm) when Moycarkey-Borris and Holycross-Ballycahill meet.

The first semi-final in the Hibernian North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship takes place on Saturday when defending champions Kiladangan face Nenagh Éire Óg in Dolla at 6.30pm. Meanwhile Borris-Ileigh and the Templederry Kenyons will battle it out for a place in the final on Sunday, August 20th at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (6.30pm).

Monroe hosts a double header on Sunday, August 20th in the Clonmel Oil Senior Hurling Championship when Killenaule face Ballingarry at 5pm and Mullinahone take on Carrick Swans at 6.30pm.

Following their victory over Clonoulty-Rossmore on Wednesday evening Éire Óg Annacarty return to action in the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, August 20th when they take on Knockavilla Kickhams in Golden at 3pm.

Meanwhile on Saturday, August 19th Dundrum will host the West Tipperary minor hurling finals. First up at 1.15pm is the Bewley's Minor B Hurling Championship final between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Rockwell-Rosegreen while at 3pm Cashel King Cormacs v Cappawhite Gaels will battle it out in the Joe Hayes Cleanline Minor A Hurling Championship decider.