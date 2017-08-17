Liam Devaney: Funeral arrangements announced for Tipperary hurling legend

The iconic Borris-Ileigh man will be laid to rest in his native parish on Saturday morning.

Former Tipperary hurling great Liam Devaney will be laid to rest in Borrisoleigh on Saturday morning after Requiem Mass.

Liam, of Hillview Drive, Thurles and formerly of Lower Main St, Borrisoleigh is survived by his beloved wife Hannie, daughters Siobhan, Louise, Carolanne, Valerie and Claire, son Seamus, grandchildren, great grandchild, family members, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

The late Liam Devaney in action against Dan Quigley of Wexford.

The five times All-Ireland senior hurling medal winner will be reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Friday August 18th from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh on Saturday, August 19th for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by Interment in St. Brigid’s cemetery Borrisoleigh. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

A very large attendance is expected over the course of the next few days with hurling greats from all across Ireland expected to make their way to pay their respects to the 1961 Hurler of the Year.

Liam, regarded as one of the true hurling greats, had been in failing health in recent times.