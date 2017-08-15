Mid Tipp SFC: Loughmore Castleiney gun down JK Brackens to reach Gleeson Quarries final

A five star showing from Liam McGrath proved too hot for JK Brackens to handle as he bagged 1-8 in the game.

Loughmore Castleiney 2-17 JK Brackens 1-11

Despite a spirited performance from JK Brackens who fought a really good fight in this Gleeson Quarries Mid Tipperary senior football semi-final, Loughmore Castleiney were simply too good for their opponents at Templetuohy this evening.

A goal from star performer Liam McGrath in the 25th minute helped them to a 1-10 to 0-6 interval lead. However, Brackens stormed back and kicked five of the first six scores of the second half to reduce the deficit to a goal. The tide seemed to be turning but Liam McGrath stemmed it with another point and then Noel McGrath kicked three points in succession to seemingly put the game beyond Brackens.

However, a fine Lorcan Egan goal in the 26th minute gave Brackens some hope before Brian McGrath and Liam McGrath again sealed the win for the champions.

A Cian Hennessy penalty goal at the very death gave Loughmore Castleiney a nine point victory, but it could have been a more substantial advantage had it not been for Brackens keeper Niall Burke who made a string of fine saves.

It was a very competitive clash and will Loughmore Castleiney will be pleased to have come through unscathed - they play in the mid senior hurling championship next weekend and it will be their third game in six days, having not had a championship outing for some months.