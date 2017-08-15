Breaking: Tipp GAA mourns the passing of legendary hurler Liam Devaney

The Borris-Ileigh icon who won five All-Ireland senior hurling medals with Tipperary passed away this evening following a brave battle with illness.

The GAA world in Tipperary is in mourning this evening following news of the passing of the legendary Liam Devaney who has died following illness.

The Borris-Ileigh star started his inter-county hurling career with two Munster and All-Ireland minor titles in 1952 and 1953. He made his debut with the Tipperary senior team in the National League campaign of 1954-55, winning the first of his eight league medals with the county.

Championship success eluded him until 1958, when he won the first of five All-Ireland championships. The other four were in 1961, when he played a major part in Tipperary’s victory over Dublin, 1962, 1964 and 1965. He was also on the losing side in three finals and retired from inter-county hurling after the 1968 defeat. He also won eight Munster championship medals in those years.

The Tipperary team of 1961 with the late Liam Devaney standing at the back fifth from the left.

Liam Devaney was the most versatile of players and is reputed to have played for Tipperary in every position on the field except full back. He moved to centre back during the 1961 All-Ireland and excelled in that position. For many his outstanding position was at wing forward, where he had the facility to score long range points, from his left or right side.

Liam’s star quality was recognised in 1961, when he was presented with the Texaco Hurler of the Year award. His other achievements include three Railway Cup medals in 1961, 1963 and 1966, plus six Oireachtas medals, won between 1960 and 1968.

He was on the Borris/Ileigh team that won divisional and county senior finals in 1953. He won three divisional senior medals in 1955, 1972 and 1973. In spite of offers to transfer to Thurles Sarsfields, following his move to reside in the Cathedral Town, he remained faithful to his

native parish and finished his playing days with them in the mid 1970s.

He won the United Sports Panel award for hurling in 1961 and in 2016 he won The Knocknagow Hall of Fame Award presented to him in The Park Hotel Clonmel.

It is understood that he passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was 82 years of age. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Sympathy to the bereaved at this difficult time.