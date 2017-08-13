Tipperary Water CSHC: Sars' breeze past Nenagh Eire Og

Sarsfields 4-20 Nenagh Eire Og 2-10

Defending champions Thurles Sarsfields breezed into the quarter final of the Tipperary Water county senior hurling championship with an impressive victory over Nenagh Eire Og at Templemore.

A pair of goals in either half from Pa Burke after 3 minutes and Lar Corbett in the 20th minutes of the first half, and then from Michael O'Brien and Denis Maher in the second half helped the mid men to a double score victory which probably reflected their level of dominance in the game.

Nenagh Eire Og were unable to contain the attacking flow of the champions and despite tow first half goals from a Barry Heffernan penalty in the 12th minute and a Tommy Heffernan blast in the 21st, they managed only three points in the second half, while the Thurles men were rampant.

Sarsfields had laid the foundation to their win in the first half as they racked up a 2-15 to 2-7 advantage and with Padraic Maher producing another outstanding performance at the heart of their defence, they breezed into the quarter final, before the commencement of the divisional championships next weekend.

Nenagh Eire Og now need to win the North championship if they are to have a say in the county championship, but so too do holders and rivals Kiladangan, which means that the north championship will be a very hotly contested affair.