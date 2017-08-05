Tipperary Camogie campaign comes to a disappointing end following fifteen-point Galway defeat

Brian Boyle’s Camogie team shipped a disappointing fifteen-point defeat to Galway in Saturday’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles - despite playing at home Tipperary struggled to contain a rampant Tribeswomen team which streaked into a 0-10 to no-score lead. Galway led by seven at the break and comfortably progressed to the last four.

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior

Camogie Championship Quarter-Final

Tipperary 0-10 Galway 1-22

Galway were crowned All-Ireland champions as recently as 2013 and proved their pedigree on Saturday evening during a scintillating opening quarter. Indeed, efforts from Orlaith McGrath, Ailish O'Reilly (four, three frees), Niamh Kilkenny (two), Maria Cooney (two) and Niamh McGrath forced the visitors ten clear by the 19th minute.

To Tipperary's credit they re-grouped and out-scored Galway 0-5 to 0-2 during the closing minutes of the opening half. Ciardha Maher finally got Tipperary off the mark in the 21st minute before Cáit Devane added another from play. Siobhán McGrath responded for Galway before Mairéad Teehan and Ciardha Maher added to the Tipperary tally. McGrath, however, closed out the half with another impressive effort and Galway led 0-12 to 0-5 at the break.

An Orla O’Dwyer point reduced Galway’s lead to six immediately after the interval, but Galway were irresistible and proceeded to hit 1-4 without reply to earn themselves a 1-16 to 0-6 lead as early as the 38th minute. A Niamh McGrath point preceded a Ailish O'Reilly goal while efforts from Ann Marie Starr, Aoife Donohoe and Niamh Kilkenny helped Galway into a thirteen-point lead.

Cáit Devane landed two frees in response. Niamh McGrath responded for Galway and the Tribeswomen almost plundered their second goal in the 45th minute, but Gemma Grace did especially well to block an Ailish O’Reilly effort. Ailish O’Reilly and Megan Ryan then traded points before Niamh Kilkenny notched her fourth point from play in the 51st minute.

Cáit Devane and Ailish O’Reilly exchanged frees before Róisín Howard brought the Tipperary scoring to a conclusion in the 58th minute when the Cahir forward flashed her shot over the bar from close range. There was still time, however, for Galway to create yet another goal-scoring opportunity, but Tipperary ‘keeper Orla McEniry saved superbly from Siobhán McGrath before Ailish O'Reilly and Catherine Finnerty added to their side’s tally.

This defeat brought the Tipperary senior Camogie season to a conclusion. Manager Brian Boyle was jointed on the Tipperary management team by selectors Sarah Devane (Ballina), Tim Maher (Burgess), Bill Mullaney (Newport) and coach Denis Kelly (Borris-Ileigh). The strength and conditioning coaches included Robbie Cassidy, Patrick Lowry, Sinéad Costello and Maggie O’Grady. The team doctor was Dr Paul Scully while Clare’s Lauren Guilfoyle was the lead physiotherapist.

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: Orla McEniry (Cahir), Ciannait Walsh (Éire Óg Annacarty), Gemma Grace (Burgess-Duharra), Julie Ann Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Aoife McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Caoimhe Maher (Burgess-Duharra), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Ereena Fryday (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Megan Ryan (Roscrea, 0-1), Orla O'Dwyer (Cashel, 0-2), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore, 0-3, 0-2 frees), Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh), Mary Ryan (Moneygall, captain), Róisín Howard (Cahir, 0-1), Ciardha Maher (Burgess-Duharra, 0-2). Subs: (23rd) Mairéad Teehan (Moneygall, 0-1) for Aoife McGrath, (33rd) Aoife McGrath for Ereena Fryday, (37th) Teresa Ryan (Borris-Ileigh) for Caoimhe Maher, (37th) Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Julie Ann Bourke, (53rd) Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch) for Nicole Walsh.

Galway: Sarah Healy, Sarah Dervan, Róisín Black, Tara Kenny, Heather Cooney, Rebecca Hennelly, Lorraine Ryan, Orlaith McGrath (0-1), Ann Marie Starr (0-1), Niamh McGrath (0-3), Maria Cooney (0-2), Niamh Kilkenny (0-4), Aoife Donohue (0-1), Ailish O'Reilly (1-7, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ’50), Siobhán McGrath (0-2). Subs: (51st) Niamh Hanniffy for Maria Cooney, (55th) Clodagh McGrath for Róisín Black, (56th) Shauna Healy for Tara Kenny, (58th) Catherine Finnerty (0-1) for Aoife Donohue, (58th) Noreen Coen for Siobhán McGrath.

Referee: Owen Elliott (Antrim).