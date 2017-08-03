Tipperary ladies football team count down to quarter-final clash with Wexford

The fixtures have been finalised for the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship - on Sunday, August 13th Shane Ronayne's Tipperary team will take on Wexford in Callan, Kilkenny (3pm). And, this contest promises to be an absolute cracker.

The full quarter-final draw is: Tipperary v Wexford, Meath v Clare, Sligo v Down or Roscommon and Tyrone v Leitrim or Longford.

The up-coming meeting in the last eight will represent the fourth match between the sides this season. In January Tipperary won the league contest against Wexford 4-10 to 2-10. Tipperary and Wexford met once more in the division three league final - that game finished all square and forced a replay which Tipperary narrowly won 0-15 to 1-10 at St Brendan's Park, Birr. Tipperary trailed that contest 0-6 to 1-8 at the interval, but recovered to win thanks to a terrific rally in the second half.

Tipperary followed that national title up with a 34-point Munster championship win (8-16 to 1-3) over Limerick in the Munster championship before meeting Clare in the final. And, the Premier ladies stormed back from a nine-point interval deficit (0-4 to 1-10) to win Munster intermediate titles back-to-back thanks to a 4-9 to 14 victory over the Banner. The goals arrived courtesy of Aishling Moloney, Aisling McCarthy and Róisín Howard (two) in Mallow.

Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne is joined on the management team by strength and conditioning coach-selector Alan O’Connor (Cahir), selector Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), selector Elaine Harte (Cork) and goalkeeping coach Tomás Mac a tSaoir (Kerry).

Tipperary remain unbeaten in competitive games this year, but Wexford are also an outstanding side. Indeed, you suspect that Shane Ronayne's Tipp team will have to be at their very best on Sunday, August 13th.

Wexford proved themselves to be a side of the utmost quality during their division three national league campaign, but lost narrowly out to Meath in the Leinster final on Sunday, July 9th at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow on a 0-9 to 2-8 scoreline.

Having beaten Meath in the league and during the group phase of the Leinster championship Wexford were hot favourites to win that provincial decider and led by a deserved four points at the break. Meath, however, plundered two key goals in the second half and the Wexford team lost by five points.

To their credit, however, Wexford re-grouped well and on Sunday, July 30th beat Offaly 4-12 to 1-13 in a TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship qualifier at Clane.

This up-coming quarter-final promises to be a fine spectacle and if you can Tipperary Star Sport is encouraging blue and gold supporters to get along to Callan and support Shane Ronayne's terrific team.

The Tipperary ladies football team.

TIPPERARY SQUAD

The Tipperary ladies football squad: Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Máire Condon (Aherlow), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry), Orla O'Dwyer (Boherlahan), Eimear Myles (Brian Ború’s), Jennifer Grant (Brian Ború’s), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Patricia Hickey (Brian Ború’s), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Aoife Corcoran (Cahir), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Roisín Howard (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), Shauna Quirke (Cappawhite), Alison Lonergan (Galtee Rovers), Catherina Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris), Gillian O'Brien (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Roisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Aoibhe O'Shea (Mullinahone), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore), Maria Curley (Templemore) & Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields).